Men are revisiting the nude dressing trend: “Freedom”

When Indiana University Drew Stagge DJs at a crowded party, he’s not worried about spilling drinks on his shirt.

After all, he doesn’t wear one.

The Phi Psi fraternity brother likes to go commando chested under his fitted suits, flaunting his chiseled torso.

It gives me confidence, explains the major in cybersecurity. This helps air it out.

In the increasingly versatile world of menswear, wearing a shirtless suit is the ultimate flex.

What was once considered a celebrity-only style has been embraced by confident civilians.

Fans of the bare-sternum look can flaunt their pecs, flaunt their tattoos, showcase hip necklaces, and save on expensive dry-cleaning bills.







Taika Waititi rocks the shirtless trend at the Met Gala. Getty Images

Its whimsical, and at the same time, gives you a certain freedom, said Jonathan Frank Normolle, a luxury real estate broker turned model at Serhant who loves the look. It’s a bit risky, and you can show what you’ve got.

For the past few weeks, LeBron James’ eldest son, USC-bound Bronny James, has rocked a custom Chrome Hearts black suit and necklace at his prom.

Meanwhile, Arian Moayed, who played Stewy in Succession and received a Tony Award nomination for his starring role in A Doll’s House, attended the nominees luncheon in a double-breasted Reiss design, casually flaunting hair of the chest.







Bronny James keeps it simple and shirtless for his prom with a custom Chrome Hearts black suit. @mrs_savannahrj/instagram







Arian Moayed (left) and Jessica Chastain attend the 2023 Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon at Rainbow Room on June 1 in New York City. Getty Images for Tony Awards productions

We just wanted Arian to feel modern and easy, explained celebrity stylist Jared Depriest Gilbert. During the fitting, we tried different shirt options, but ultimately opted to show some skin, as the weather in New York gets quite hot during the day. With minimal chest hair, the look was very sexy yet classy, ​​and a bit badass.

Bespoke suits rather than birthday suits are becoming more common, but that’s nothing new.

Musical artists like Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger and the late Prince and George Michael strutted around in jackets for nothing decades ago. It was considered suggestive and subversive, and audiences swooned.







Timothe Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in March 2022. Getty Images

From the early 1980s, designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and the late Vivienne Westwood sent male models to the catwalks in variations on the theme.

Today, it rages on the Gucci, Dior and Prada catwalks.

The “bare-chested suit” look is a style that dates back to the ’70s, when men were bolder with their fashion choices and often wore an exposed chest with skin-tight pants and stacked heel boots, said Avon Dorsey, the famed stylist and creative curator who put hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd on a 2020 digital cover of Essence magazine in just jackets, pants and jewelry.







Harry Styles performs on stage at the 2023 Brit Awards in February in London, England. WireImage

In recent years, lean and muscular fat characters, including Timothée Chalamet, Harry StylesJay Z and Dwayne The Rock Johnson paraded costumes on skin on the red carpet.

NBA champion Dwyane Wade has received universal praise for his iconic take on the trend: He attended the Met Ball 2022 in a crisp white Versace suit, unbuttoned to reveal his exquisitely sculpted six-pack.

While shedding a layer of modesty might seem daunting to some, Esquire style director Jonathan Evans insists going shirtless will work for regular guys as long as they own it.







Dwyane Wade and his chiseled chest on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. MovieMagic







Dwyane Wade puts on a show for the cameras before arriving at the 2022 Met Gala. Getty Images for The Brand

It should be true to your style and personality, and it should only be used in the right circumstances, he warns. It’s a special occasion look.

Beginners should first consider the figure. The best “shirtless suit” looks were massively crossed and worn closed, Dorsey said authoritatively. And for those few winning single-breasted looks, they’ve all had some sort of lapel overlay or interesting closure detail.

As for manscaping, there are different levels.







In May 2023, Orlando Bloom arrives at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the Carlton Beach Club in France. Mike Marsland/WireImage







Donald Glover arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party during the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 in Beverly Hills. Reuters

Normolle and Stagge prefer to be smooth operators, while shaggy brothers Joe and Nick Jonas prefer a well-trimmed chest down.

Ready to take your man cleavage out on the town? Don’t forget to check the dress code.

Normolle once got turned away from a stuffy Soho restaurant for going topless under an open jacket. I had to go out and buy a t-shirt from a gift shop.