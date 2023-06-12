Fashion
Men are revisiting the nude dressing trend: “Freedom”
When Indiana University Drew Stagge DJs at a crowded party, he’s not worried about spilling drinks on his shirt.
After all, he doesn’t wear one.
The Phi Psi fraternity brother likes to go commando chested under his fitted suits, flaunting his chiseled torso.
It gives me confidence, explains the major in cybersecurity. This helps air it out.
In the increasingly versatile world of menswear, wearing a shirtless suit is the ultimate flex.
What was once considered a celebrity-only style has been embraced by confident civilians.
Fans of the bare-sternum look can flaunt their pecs, flaunt their tattoos, showcase hip necklaces, and save on expensive dry-cleaning bills.
Its whimsical, and at the same time, gives you a certain freedom, said Jonathan Frank Normolle, a luxury real estate broker turned model at Serhant who loves the look. It’s a bit risky, and you can show what you’ve got.
For the past few weeks, LeBron James’ eldest son, USC-bound Bronny James, has rocked a custom Chrome Hearts black suit and necklace at his prom.
Meanwhile, Arian Moayed, who played Stewy in Succession and received a Tony Award nomination for his starring role in A Doll’s House, attended the nominees luncheon in a double-breasted Reiss design, casually flaunting hair of the chest.
We just wanted Arian to feel modern and easy, explained celebrity stylist Jared Depriest Gilbert. During the fitting, we tried different shirt options, but ultimately opted to show some skin, as the weather in New York gets quite hot during the day. With minimal chest hair, the look was very sexy yet classy, and a bit badass.
Bespoke suits rather than birthday suits are becoming more common, but that’s nothing new.
Musical artists like Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger and the late Prince and George Michael strutted around in jackets for nothing decades ago. It was considered suggestive and subversive, and audiences swooned.
From the early 1980s, designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and the late Vivienne Westwood sent male models to the catwalks in variations on the theme.
Today, it rages on the Gucci, Dior and Prada catwalks.
The “bare-chested suit” look is a style that dates back to the ’70s, when men were bolder with their fashion choices and often wore an exposed chest with skin-tight pants and stacked heel boots, said Avon Dorsey, the famed stylist and creative curator who put hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd on a 2020 digital cover of Essence magazine in just jackets, pants and jewelry.
In recent years, lean and muscular fat characters, including Timothée Chalamet, Harry StylesJay Z and Dwayne The Rock Johnson paraded costumes on skin on the red carpet.
NBA champion Dwyane Wade has received universal praise for his iconic take on the trend: He attended the Met Ball 2022 in a crisp white Versace suit, unbuttoned to reveal his exquisitely sculpted six-pack.
While shedding a layer of modesty might seem daunting to some, Esquire style director Jonathan Evans insists going shirtless will work for regular guys as long as they own it.
It should be true to your style and personality, and it should only be used in the right circumstances, he warns. It’s a special occasion look.
Beginners should first consider the figure. The best “shirtless suit” looks were massively crossed and worn closed, Dorsey said authoritatively. And for those few winning single-breasted looks, they’ve all had some sort of lapel overlay or interesting closure detail.
As for manscaping, there are different levels.
Normolle and Stagge prefer to be smooth operators, while shaggy brothers Joe and Nick Jonas prefer a well-trimmed chest down.
Ready to take your man cleavage out on the town? Don’t forget to check the dress code.
Normolle once got turned away from a stuffy Soho restaurant for going topless under an open jacket. I had to go out and buy a t-shirt from a gift shop.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/12/men-put-their-spin-on-naked-dressing-trend-freedom/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nguyen Thi Nga and Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh have won the US Open table tennis tournament
- Men are revisiting the nude dressing trend: “Freedom”
- CSI Solar closes its IPO and begins trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
- Apple Vision Pro facilitates hybrid and remote work
- Police responded to a report of a “10-foot creature” in the yard after a green flash in the sky
- Local doctors offer tips to reduce skin cancer risk in summer heat
- New Jersey Restaurant Presents Special ‘Modi Ji Thali’ Ahead of Indian Prime Minister’s Visit to US
- Turkey’s president steadfast on two-state policy to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic divide
- ‘Talking nonsense’: Boris Johnson hits back at Rishi Sunak online on peerage list | Political news
- Kevin Jonas: Alcohol changed everything at Disneyland! | Entertainment
- World’s sexiest ice hockey star Mikayla Demaiter looks stunning in sultry selfie and teases fans in dazzling top
- Naomi Watts wears $5,000 Oscar de la Renta dress to marry Billy Crudup