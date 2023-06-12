Woodbridges Marumsco Plaza fully occupied with Ross Dress for less rental – Trade Observer





Ross dress for less signed a 22,721 square foot lease at Marumsco Squarea mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. Owner The Garrett Companies acquired on 238,836 square foot center at 13957 Richmond Hwy in 2014. Built in 1963, the mall is 100% occupied with a tenant list that includes Walgreens, Wells Fargo, All Supermarket, children of america preschool, Advanced auto parts and one Virginia ABC liquor store. KLNB brokered the deal and has leased more than 75,000 square feet from Marumsco Plaza since he took over as leasing in 2016, according to Veronique Kamaradirector of KLNB. The center has regional appeal to the surrounding community due to the diversity of tenants, Kamara told Commercial Observer. There is high growth and heavy traffic on the Route 1 corridor in Woodbridge. For example, the owner is developing Jefferson Plaza next to Marumsco for multi-family. With access at two intersections, more than 36,000 cars pass Marumsco Plaza each day, and nearly 200,000 residents live within five miles of the Plaza, with a median income of $92,000, according to KLNB data. Neighboring portions of Highway 1 will soon be widened from four to six lanes, and daily vehicle traffic is expected to increase from 44,000 to 75,000 after the project is complete. Prime properties like Marumsco Plaza are attracting considerable interest, but not all tenants are a perfect fit, Kamara said. KLNB’s connections and market knowledge enable our customers to host brands that appeal to large numbers of consumers and speak to the local community. Were in a cycle where discount merchandise retailers like Ross Dress For Less are beginning to dominate, and their addition will be popular among consumers for years to come. KLNB Dimitri Georgelakos joined Kamara to represent the landlord in the lease, while Larry Hoffman with Retail H&R represented the tenant. Keith Loria can be reached at [email protected].

