National champions visit the White House





WASHINGTON, DC June 12, 2023 Quinnipiac University men’s ice hockey traveled to the White House as part of “College Athlete Day” on Monday, June 12. The event featured remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris, who addressed the Bobcats and other NCAA Men’s and Women’s National Championship teams on the South Lawn of the White House. An incredible honor to celebrate our national championship at the White House!#BobcatNation X #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/AW4Mk032s1 Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) June 12, 2023 To attend the ceremony, CLICK HEREto visit www.youtube.com/@WhiteHouse. Quinnipiac won his first NCAA Division I title on April 8 after beating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Bobcats’ historic 2022-23 campaign ended in thrilling fashion withJacob Quillanscoring 10 seconds into overtime as Quinnipiac erased a 2-0 deficit against the top-seeded Gophers en route to the program’s first national championship. Quinnipiac won a program record 34 games and won his third trip to the Frozen Four in the past 10 seasons. The Bobcats were led by first-team All-AmericansCollin Grafwho tied the Division I program record with 59 points this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 38 assists. Yaniv PeretsAndZach Metsaalso earned All-American status, with both being selected to the second team. Each of them signed professional contracts after the season, Perets signing with the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL and Metsa signing with the Rochester Americans of the AHL. This latest White House honor continues the national championship celebration that has included events at Fenway Park before a Boston Red Sox game, ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange and earning celebratory mentions at the Connecticut State House as well as a visit to Governor Ned Lamont’s office. For more information on Quinnipiac’s men’s ice hockey program, visit gobobcats.com or follow the team on Twitter/Instagram @QU_MIH.

