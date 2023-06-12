



This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Herv Lger has named Michelle Ochs, founder of New York-based womenswear brand Et Ochs and co-founder of womenswear brand Cushnie et Ochs, as creative director as she repositions herself for her next stage of growth. Ochs will succeed Christian Juul Nielsen, who has held the position since 2018, Herv Lger announced on Monday. Ochs will oversee all creative projects for the French houses’ dress and sportswear collections and will report to Melissa Lefere-Cobb, senior vice president and division head at Herv Lger. With this new position, Ochs will take on an advisory position at Et Ochs. Michelle’s passion for creating unique and striking designs, combined with her deep understanding of the female form, will contribute to the growth and success of Herv Lger. We are delighted to welcome this famous designer to our team, Lefere-Cobb said in a statement. Ochss job will orchestrate the return of the brand, best known for its bandage dresses. Ownership of Herv Lger has changed hands several times since it was founded by designer Herv L Leroux in 1985. BCBG acquired a majority stake in the brand in 1998, which was originally owned by a subsidiary of the Canadian company Seagram, for an undisclosed amount. Under BCBG ownership, Leroux was fired from the company and lost control of the brand. In 2017, the brand was acquired by brand management company Marquee Brands and purchased by Authentic Brands Group the same year. Herv Lger is now sold in more than 80 locations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the company said. It does not publicly share financial results. Herv Lger is a historic fashion house. I am honored to lead the team in this next chapter and leave my mark on this iconic brand,” Ochs said in a statement. Ochs attended New York’s Parsons School of Design and co-founded New York-based brand Cushnie et Ochs with Carly Cushnie in 2008. Ochs left in 2018 after the brand’s 10th anniversary runway and launched Et Ochs, her own mark, in 2021. Ochs will unveil his first collection for Herv Lger at New York Fashion Week in September.

