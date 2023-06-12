In the spirit of freedom: Celebrate June 19 with festivals, fitness and fashion

June 19 was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, thanks to the determination of Fort Worth resident Opal Lee, who, at 89, traveled to Washington D.C. as part of her effort to gain recognition of the date. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

Many celebrations abound throughout North Texas. Here are some of the many activities you can find in your community.

Opal March for Freedom

Or: Fort Worth Library (Ella Mae Shamblee Branch) 1050 Evans Ave., Fort Worth and Virtual

When: Monday, June 19 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Opal Lee runs her annual 2.5 miles to commemorate the end of the Civil War and the freeing of slaves 2.5 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. People can join in person or virtually.

festivals

June 16 celebration at Old Town Park

Or: Old Town Park 1515 S Harwood St, Dallas

When: Saturday June 17 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

Celebrate Juneteenth and black history with tours, talks, and movies, plus music and shaved ice. Pets on a leash accepted on the grounds but not in the buildings.

Denton June 19 Parade and Celebration

Or: Fred Moore Park 500 S. Bradshaw Street, Denton

When: Saturday June 17 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Parade : 10 am – starts at Denton Civic Center, ends at Fred Moore Park with food, music and other entertainment.

Irving June 19 Celebration

Or: Bear Creek Heritage Park 3925 Jackson Street, Irving

When: Saturday June 17 4pm-8pm

Cost: Free

Celebrate with live music, an African storyteller, a classic car show and local vendors.

3rd Annual June 16th Celebration and Expo

Or: William Blair Jr. Park 3000 Municipal St., Dallas

When: Saturday June 17 10am-6pm

Cost: Free

A celebratory march begins at 10 a.m. at James Madison High School, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, ending at the park. At noon, the festival begins with live entertainment, a children’s area, games and vendors.

Theatre/Performance

Praise the Lord and raise the roof by Celeste B. Walker

Or: Jubilee Theater 506 Main Street, Fort Worth

When: to Sunday, June 18, at various times

Cost: $29 – $44

Black churches are burning in the South. Amid suspicion and fear, an African-American congregation in fictional Rule Hill County, Virginia welcomes a white stranger. After a tragic incident, they must examine their own biases and Christian attitudes.

June 19 Fashion Show

Or: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

When: Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: General admission from $10 to $350 VIP and premium seats

Models showcase the latest trends from award-winning local designers, students and boutiques. It will be hosted by fashion designer Venny Etienne of Project Runway Season 17 and radio personality Lady Jade. This event is for all ages.

Celebrating Juneteenth: The Music of Black Composers (three locations)

Or: Lewisville and Dallas

When: Thursday, June 15; Saturday June 17; and Sunday, June 18; several times

Cost: Free – $30

The Orchestra of New Spain pays tribute to black composers of spirituals, ragtime, classical music and more, as well as songs based on poems by Langston Hughes.

Sports/Fitness

2023 Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk and Festival

Or: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas

When: Saturday, June 17 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free party; Freedom Walk $15 – $135

A 4km walk warms up the day, followed by a free festival with live entertainment, food, vendors and fun activities for the whole family.

June 19, 2023 Golf Classic

Or: 2200 W. Red Bird Ln. Golf Club, Dallas

When: Monday, June 19 registration 8 a.m., shotgun 9 a.m.

Cost: $155 – $600

This four-way race is presented by the Dallas Mavericks. Proceeds benefit the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.

June 19 Unity Games

Or: Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper StarCenter) 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

When: Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (reception of teams 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., general doors open at 3 p.m.)

Cost: Free with ticket and school supplies or donation of non-perishable food – $10; each person over 2 years old must bring a donation

If competitive games are your jam, form a team or compete individually in some selected activities on this adult field day. There’s something for everyone at this family celebration, with food, music, raffles, art and activities for all ages.

23rd Annual William-Jordan Blair Memorial Juneteenth Golf Classic

Or: Prairie Lakes Golf Course 3202 SE 14th Street, Grand Prairie

When: Monday, June 19 registration 8 a.m., departure 9 a.m.

Cost: $125 to $500

First, second and third prize, hole-in-one draws and fried catfish on the turn. Proceeds go to the Blair Foundation, which supports campaigns for local children in need of school supplies and uniforms, as well as organizing fun events for children.

