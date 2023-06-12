One thing you can be sure of: the occasion will bring a level of front-row celebrity power that will reverberate throughout Paris for the rest of the week. (Side note: Who will be SS24’s usher? He attended almost as many shows last season as I did.) Rumor has it that the show will also feature a performance. Will Pharrell be duplicating? Well, find out on June 20, PFW’s very first night.

Succession Fashion Takeover?

At fashion shows in January, the cast ofThe White Lotus season two dominated the top ranks. (Turns out fashion designers are just like us: they love HBO’s high-profile shows.)Succession the alums are now taking a well-deserved victory lap through the halls of silence or any other kind of luxury? So far, there are signs that at least a few descendants of Roy could make appearances in Milan: Zegna has put cashmere cuffs on Keiran Culkin as brand ambassador, and Jeremy Strong is an aficionado. recognized by two Milanese brands, Prada (which he wore at the Met Gala) and Loro Piana. Also pay attention toSuccessiontech villain Alexander Skarsgrd, who has been a regular in Giorgio Armani’s front row.

I’d be surprised if a few more Waystar Royco alums don’t pop up in the next few weeks, too. viral moment. (The 67-year-old actor recently wore a bespoke Dior Mens suit, but he could realistically turn up anywhere.) The real boon for brands this season, however, will be the other Disgusting Brother: Matthew Macfadyen, who played beloved series underdog Tom Wambsgans. Macfadyen has been rare on the fashion circuit, but after Wambsganse emerges victorious in the series finale, perhaps Macfadyen will claim a slice of stealth wealth for himself.

Rhuigi, Colm and Ludovic go it alone

Three designers on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule have recently left high-profile gigs. In May, Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseor left Bally after just two seasons in what Villaseor described on Twitter as my decision not to extend his contract. Then rising Parisian star Ludovic de Saint Sernin quit Ann Demeulemeester after staging just one show, in February, amid reports of disputes with management. That month, of course, Pharrell’s appointment to Louis Vuitton Mens snuffed out LV’s one-season alliance with boisterous Brooklyn designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper. All three will seek to prove that their future is better when they go it alone.

Next act of ERLs

Eli Russell Linnetz is a fascinating guy. He directed music videos for Kanye West and photographed covers forQGand has a past life as an opera singer and voice actor on thisThe Emperor’s New Routine. Her fashion brand, ERL, embodies her extraordinary ambition. He designs with a remarkable sense of freedom, and his lookbooks are artful representations of the steamy (and sometimes creepy) couture of Americana. Last year he proved what he could do with massive resources when he guest-designed an extremely opulent collection for Dior Mens, and next week Hell has his first solo show, as a headlining guest designer at Pitti Uomo in Florence. The Pitti program creates mega collections: designers who agree to parade in the Renaissance surroundings of Florence obtain a budget, a location and often support the production of clothing in Italy. Which can be a boon for smaller brands, like Telfar, which staged a remarkably lopsided Pitti show in the middle of an epic palace banquet. It’s too early to tell what Linnetz is planning, but it won’t be your typical track experience, the show is due to start at 10:00 p.m.

Matt WilliamsMomentum

Whispers about the job security of Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew Williams, have been circulating for more than a year. This month will mark three years since he landed the gig, the exact length of many creative director deals these days. The average fashion insider swears he’s about to go. But I’m not so sure. In January, he staged a downright triumphant Givenchy menswear collection, which cohesively articulated a surprisingly modern wardrobe filled with exquisite tailoring and painstakingly layered casual wear. This show was preceded by his best Alyx collection in years. I think Williams has finally unlocked a winning formula at Givenchy, the question is whether he can keep his hand warm.

Will you resurface?

I haven’t heard any rumors that Ye was planning a surprise Yeezy Season 10 show. But his infamous Season 9 debacle with Candace Owens in Paris happened at the last minute, and as you can tell from his recent appearances, Ye has been in the silhouette lab. Will he try to fight his way out of the desert with linebacker shoulders and socks? If he does, who gets in on it will inevitably be the biggest part of that story.

while I have you

I’ve been following Emily Adams’ Bode Aujlas rocket for more than five years, having met her in early 2018 when she ran her brand, Bode, in a seventh-floor walk-up apartment on the Lower East Side. This week,QG published my profile of Bode Aujla, which took years to prepare and includes a deep and personal insight into its enchanting world of menswear. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can find it here, as well as in the summer issue ofQGon newsstands everywhere this week.