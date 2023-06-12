Fashion futurist Caprece Ann Jackson is expanding the sustainable fashion movement





Caprece Ann Jackson is paving the way for a more sustainable future in fashion. Talk about sustainable fashion and many may not know what it entails. But Caprece Ann Jackson, fashion futurist and eternal fashionista, is here to educate and promote all things sustainable fashion. Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Jackson moved to New York to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology as a Hearst Scholar, where she studied advertising and communications. She soaked up everything the city had to offer, including roller-skating with her classmates in Studio 54 one night and rubbing shoulders with artists and luminaries like Grace Jones And Jean-Paul Goudé. Just before accepting a commercial modeling position for the Wilhelmina modeling agency, Jackson went to lunch with B. Smiththe agency’s prominent black model, seeking help deciding whether to take on the modeling role or use her purchased ticket to Paris, where she plans to become a freelance journalist. Jackson recalled B. Smith telling him to go straight to Paris and “live a life worth writing about.” The rest is fashion history. As a freelance journalist, Jackson has met many fashion stars, including Patrick Kelly and Karl Lagerfeld. Five years later, she would return to the United States, landing in Washington, DC to immerse herself in politics, fashion and public relations. Jackson now resides in Baltimore and has made a name for herself on the fashion scene. “Fashion is my place of happiness. It’s my therapy in this crazy world,” she says. Her mix of patterns and fabrics is not only stunning and unique, but a testament to her work as a sustainable fashion maven. The 68-year-old beauty is keeping busy, promoting sustainable fashion in every way she can. She began her work in this field when she co-produced Wear it Baltimore in 2013, a high-end cocktail where designers presented their collections. Fast forward to 2015, Jackson participated in ArtScape, the largest free outdoor arts festival, where she produced installations featuring Baltimore’s sustainable designers. In 2020, it joins forces with Brigitte Artis And Rick Davycreators of Sustainable Fashion Weekthat honors sustainable designers New York Fashion Week. Artise who opened the first sustainable retail store, House of BAV BK Style, featuring sustainable designers at Tanger Outlet in Atlantic City, wants to expand the operation and have stores across the country. Jackson, the first brand ambassador for SFW, is working with her to make that happen. “Trends drive fashion waste,” says Jackson, a fact that makes fashion waste one of the biggest polluters in the world.. Since she is also the first brand ambassador for Trade Across America a clothing swap experience created in 2020 that travels the country to promote clothing swapping, wearable art, recycling and shopping in a sustainable way Jackson puts his education and experience to work for this important cause. “I want to accelerate and expand the vortex of the sustainable fashion movement,” she says. And with all the work she’s been doing, Jackson is already making that goal a reality. You can find jackson At the next fundraiser Upcycling Fashion Workshop Paint & Sip June 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about her on her website caprece.com and follow her on Instagram @capreceannjackson. Want to experience the creative side of DC with fashion exhibits, networking opportunities and exclusive events? Become a member and support local journalism today.

