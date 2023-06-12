Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2024 Collection





The first signs of Anthony Vaccarello’s destination with his Saint Laurent menswear show in Berlin, a miracle of impressive cuts that were wide at the shoulders and attenuated at the legs, interspersed with even more shoulders, bare and fragile this time, framed in fine silk or sleeveless chiffon shirting could be found on Instagram. That’s the thing with these destination shows: you tend to start looking for what’s going to happen on the runway before the plane has landed on the tarmac. In Saint Laurent’s case, Vaccarello posted a brief excerpt from the 1950 French short film a few days before his broadcast, A Song of Love, a gritty black-and-white ode to sensuality as much as crime, and directed by writer Jean Genet. Vaccarello also mentioned the name of the collection: Every man kills the things he loves. For Genet-philes (I’m raising my hand here) the title was, by way of Oscar Wilde, the song sung by Jeanne Moreau in a film adaptation of one of the French writer’s great novels, Brest Quarrel. It was then filmed in 1982 by Rainer Werner Fassbinder simply as Quarrel. And There you gothat’s it: Moreau, an icon of the French new waveas Parisian as Yves Saint Laurent, and Fassbinder, one of Berlin’s most legendary directors, a man who knew a thing or two about dissonant sexuality and power between men and women as much as, again, Saint Laurent . Yet what Vaccarello showed on Monday evening was much more than a track laden with A to B benchmarks. He himself could have Berlin in his own personal pasta landscape than a student in Brussels at the time. , it would hit the city’s still-running nightclubs at noon the next day, but in many ways this impressive and confident release wasn’t just about the city. Just like this parade last January was not really about Paris or its Marrakesh parade in the summer of 2022 only about Morocco. Berlin is just the latest point in an ongoing design trajectory. While there may be deft and nimble references to each location, each carrying a certain resonance in the YSL universe, this was, once again, Vaccarello in superbly rigorous mode, an approach echoed by his choice of location. , the structural precision of the Mies Van der Rohe-designed Neue Nationalgalerie. When you leave the show, I want you to have your figure in mind, he said backstage. In other words, it’s a thoughtful, concise and resolute design approach to taking the hassle out of distilling 50 looks to perfection, exploring and what’s more YSL than that: the exquisite tension between tailoralias suitable, and vagueall that soft, flowing, sensual dressing, light as air, of which there was a lot in this men’s show.

