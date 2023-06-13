5 Perfect Dresses for a Festive Pride Month





The LBD has its place of course, but this place is not an LGBTQ+ event during Pride month. June is a time to dress up happily with lots of color and sparkle. Harvey Milk, one of the nation’s first openly gay elected officials, commissioned the original rainbow flag from artist Gilbert Baker. It debuted at San Francisco’s Gay Freedom Day celebration on June 25, 1978, and the symbol of a movement was launched. The flag has since undergone many redesigns and reinventions but they all have one thing in common: lots of colors. It makes sense to reflect that jubilation and pride in our clothing during Pride Month. These designers certainly got the memo. Whether you’re attending a black tie event or a picnic, these dresses come with an extra dose of dopamine on the side. Ace and Template Ace & Jig’s Noah Dress is available in nine in-house designed fabrics. Gem is my current favorite. Ace and Template < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Ace & Jig is known for its unique and cheerful prints. THE Gemstone Noah Dress might be the brand’s most jubilant design yet, and it’s perfect for the casual events on your calendar during Pride Month and beyond. Ace & Jig is also holding a raffle to raise funds for the Marsha P. Johnston Institutewho works to protect and defend the human rights of black transgender people. Enter before Wednesday, June 14 to win a $300 gift card to buy anything at Ace & Jig! Zimmerman Zimmerman’s Raie dress is a joyful explosion of flowers in every color of the rainbow. Zimmerman It’s hard to imagine a more perfect wedding guest dress than the Zimmerman Dress Ray. It’s festive, it’s colorful, it’s a bit sexy but not too much. It also has ruffles. Simkhai Simkhai Annita backless dress is like wearing a sunset on the beach. Net to wear The shaded stripes of this Simkhai Annita backless dress evoke a sunset on a tropical island. And it’s the perfect thing to wear if you go there. Gucci This silk chiffon dress by Gucci is purple and transparent with a vintage touch. Gucci If you go for a solid, make it purple. This pure silk midi dress will bring an elegant yet festive vibe to any party. The Tory Burch Sequin Strapless Dress in Blue Tint is effortlessly elegant. Tory Burch Or make it glitter! You’ll conjure up thoughts of the sea in this Tory Burch sequin strapless dress. And it comes in sizes 00 to 18.

