



The Best Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts Don’t Feel, Well, last minute. Although Father’s Day is fast approaching (for the record, it’s Sunday, June 18 this year), there’s still time to order a thoughtful gift. Between Amazon Prime delivery and a plethora of subscription services for men, trendy food and beyond, you can order a gift for dad days, hours, or even minutes before you see him on his day. special (shh, we won’t tell). Yes, the world of e-commerce is a beautiful thing, giving you access to fantastic Father’s Day gifts, last minute or not. From fashion and food subscriptions to tech gadgets, shop the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts … [+] which will arrive as soon as possible. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS We’ve put together a list of thoughtful and useful gifts that will be quickly delivered to our dear old dads’ door (or inbox) just in time for the special day. If you’re used to wearing a tie, bathrobe, or even another pair of socks, these editor-approved picks are sure to come as a pleasant surprise. Ahead, find the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts that hell will never forget, from an outdoor pizza oven that bakes a pie in 60 seconds to a virtual cooking class from a big -mother in Rome. If Dad appreciates a good cup of coffee, you can’t go wrong this Father’s Day with an Atlas Coffee subscription. Available in three different quantities – a half bag, a full bag or two full bags and three roasting preferences, you can customize each shipment to your dad’s preferences. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> This sleek gas-powered pizza oven can help your dad bake pies that rival his favorite local pizzeria. It reaches 950 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes and can cook a 12-inch pizza in 60 seconds. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> forbes.comAmazon Promo Codes | 30% off in June 2023 | Forbes Menlo House contemporary menswear subscription service brings high-end fashion options right to your dad’s doorstep. For $60 a month, you can get two to three select items of clothing, from shoes to sports hobbies. This GPS golf watch from Garmin just might help dad cut his game down a few strokes. It provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the green (as long as it’s playing one of the 42,000 preloaded courses) and identifies hazards along the way. When he has finished playing, he will be able to see his total distance traveled, his total time and his score. Give him a trio of Approach CT10 Club Sensors for further follow-up. If your dad loves a good bonfire, a gift from Solo Stove is the way to go. These smokeless fire pits are portable and extremely easy to use, no excessive charging required. The bonfire is Solo Stoves’ most popular fire pit, but if you want to give Dad the complete kit, the Ultimate Pack is on sale for Father’s Day. Time is running out to get it in time, so order now. These Vuori joggers are super soft and lightweight for the summer months, and they come in a variety of colors to match any dad’s style. He can wear them to the gym, while running errands on Sundays, or just for lounging around the house. Upgrade a shower staple with this soap set from Caswell-Massey. The luxurious triple grind bars come in classic scents like warm sandalwood and sweet almond and last well beyond a few uses, making this 12-piece collection worth full years. If your dad lives far away, surprise him with the kind of gift that hell really appreciates spending time together whipping up a delicious meal from scratch. You can both log on at the same time to learn the art of pasta making from a sweet nonna in Italy. If your dad is a grillmaster (or wannabe grillmaster), a Porter Road subscription will be the highlight of his summer. The Best of Porter Road box includes two dry-aged steaks, two pork chops, two pounds of dry-aged ground beef, one pound of bacon, and one pound of delicious chorizo ​​sausage. There are also other boxes to choose from. A massage gun is a lifesaver for sore dads. The Theragun Mini, which uses percussive massage therapy to relieve muscle tension and pain, is ideal for storing in a gym bag or for travelling. It doesn’t come with accessories like the larger versions, but it does have a 150-minute battery life. For the dad with a sweet tooth, Taylor Chips ooey gooey cookies are the perfect gift with mouth-watering flavors like Smores, Salted Caramel Pretzel and Oreos & Cream. (You can also get vegan and gluten-free packages.) The company offers nationwide shipping, and the treats will arrive in just a few days. And if you’re really lucky, maybe the hell will share a bite or two. THE MOST POPULAR Thanks to a plethora of boxes across all categories, a Bespoke Post subscription is one of the best instant gifts that always feels personalized. From booze aging to outdoor exploration to stylish must-haves, there’s a customizable curation for just about everyone. How it works: Sign up Dad for a subscription and receive monthly emails that let him choose and personalize each box ($49 each). Last minute gifts, rejoice! Harry and David have a a slew of presents available for Father’s Day delivery, including curations of chocolates, gourmet snacks, hors d’oeuvres and this summer grill gift box. It includes four sauces and a seasoning to experiment with tangy flavors like bacon chipotle and pepper spice. Outdoorsman or not, Dad can rest easy in REI’s beloved Trailmade 20 sleeping bag. snag-resistant zipper at a price that works for you. Plus, with a company as reputable as REI, you know it will ship as promised. Step up dad’s tennis game with this undeniably chic duffel bag that fits his racquet. Crafted in canvas with sleek leather details, it’s sophisticated enough to take from the office to court and beyond. The removable shoulder strap allows him to carry it as he sees fit. Give Dad the gift of something new and exciting to tell. Does he seek to master the markets? Let him learn from Wall Street best. If he is interested in creating a start-up? There is a session for that. A MasterClass membership truly has something for every type of dad and is available in an instant. If dads aren’t afraid of a little color, the Rowing Blazers Striped Heavyweight Jersey Polo Shirt is a great choice whether they’re a rugby fan or not. Handcrafted in Europe, it has a sporty feel that stays stylish, thanks to bold stripes and a contrast collar. Any dad who loves to hike could use a dependable backpack, something hell to use on his own, with his kids or even his grandkids. While the North Face Terra 55 Backpack has many awesome features, our favorite is the patent-pending system that includes self-leveling and adjustable load risers (so the backpack itself actually feels in weightlessness). Dad carries enough on his shoulders to lighten his burden! If there’s one type of shoe a dad can really wear anywhere, it’s a boat shoe. And there’s a reason Sebago has been around forever, thanks to its durable, non-slip construction and timeless aesthetic. It really is one of those shoes that gets better with age (just like dad). If dads love dogs And a coffee fanatic, check out Ground & Hounds coffee subscriptions. You can choose between 3, 6 or 12 month subscriptions and pay all at once or as you go. In addition to providing Pops with delicious coffee available in grounds, beans, or pods, 20% of all Grounds & Hounds purchases are donated to help shelter pups. Nothing like good jeans. Duluth Tradings denim is surprisingly flexible without sacrificing quality or fit. Plus, the Washed Dark Indigo style is perfect for all seasons and can be easily dressed up. OralB iO series 9 rechargeable electric toothbrush You don’t know a good toothbrush until you’ve had a good toothbrush. And if dads still use the plastic one from his six-month dental visits, that gift has become a necessity. Not only does the Oral-Bs iO Series 9 electric toothbrush deliver professional-grade cleaning, it also shows you where you’re going wrong with pressure sensors (yes, overbrushing is a thing) and round brush heads which get the areas you might miss. If your dad always wanted to look like James Bond, this will help bring him a little closer. Vuarnets sophisticated Edge 1613 shades are a universally flattering classic that will make any Pop look cooler. Even more, they are available on prescription. If you’re really on the fence and running out of time fast, never fear: there’s always a good old reliable Amazon out there. Give him exactly what he really wants (and what if it’s a WD-40 12-pack?) with an instant Amazon Gift Card. More Father’s Day gift ideas Looking for more shopping inspiration? Our series of Father’s Day gift guides will help you find the perfect gift for every dad in your life.

