13th Annual Columbia Fashion Week Boosts Fashion Scene and Launches New Magazine | Features of Arts and Entertainment

As Columbia’s fashion scene continues to grow, the annual Columbia Fashion Week, founded in 2011, will return this month with plans to engage a wider audience and feature a local fashion magazine.

(Columbia Fashion Week) was created to cultivate a rich and diverse fashion community and to support our local fashion designers here at Columbia, said Juliette Muller, Owner and Executive Director of Columbia Fashion Week.

The week kicks off on Tuesday, June 20 with the launch party for COLAFW Experience, the organization’s brand new fashion magazine. The post will spotlight local creators and give everyone a chance to see all sides of the “experience,” Muller said.

The magazine was created to give creators “a space where they see themselves and see their work,” Muller told Free Times. Since the organization has such a hand in that experience, creating a post for it made the most sense. The magazine exemplifies the core element of the Fashion Week experience, Muller said.

We’re always thinking about different elements that we can add to create an experience and that’s why we call ourselves Columbia Fashion Week: The Experience because we really plan our events with an experience in mind, Muller said.

After the magazine launch party, the week will continue with the Boutique Crawl on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to support and buy local fashion and the Icons Party on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. where Colombian fashion icons will be recognized and celebrated. . The night will be “an amalgamation of disco, metallic and just a good party,” said COLA Fashion Week marketing director Darain Ginyard.

We have our Icons awards. And so it’s really just focused on community members, making sure they know we’re seeing them and are engaged with our platform as well, Ginyard said. This year, I’m really excited to get out there and give back to our fashion community.

On Friday nights, the community can enjoy fine arts and local fashion culminating in ARTfusion. The event will take place at the Ernest A. Finney Jr. Cultural Arts Center and, according to Ginyard, the evening provides an opportunity to interact with local artists and view their installations, paint and participate in interactive activities at alongside other creatives.

I like it because basically I’m creative, Ginyard said. I am a photographer on the platform. I’m also the graphic designer, and visually, I’m an artist. Deep down I’m an artist so it’s been really amazing to be able to give back and connect with other artists in this space and there are some exciting pieces and elements that we will bring from this night and bring to the track.

The final will take place on Saturday, June 24 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. In addition to the parade, vendors will sell a wide range of local and national clothing. and local and national designers will present their collections.

A designer who will be featured at the Finale is Diko Pekdemir-Lewis, owner of Anton & Maxine Designer Clothing. Pekdemir-Lewis, who has already seen her work at Columbia Fashion Week, will show her regular collection and add new couture pieces, with more details, leather and pinks.

Each piece contains these three elements, and each piece will be different, and they will be unique pieces, so just this piece and that’s it, Pekdemir-Lewis said. And the other part, the other half will be my classic pieces by Anton Maxine which are very chic and elegant pieces that you can wear from morning to night, from work until your dinner with friends at night.

While Pekdemir-Lewis is excited to showcase her new pieces, she appreciates what this week means for the fashion community in Colombia.

I love being part of Columbia Fashion Week. And it grew and every year it gets better and better. I am a strong supporter of the community. And I think especially for the fashion community, we have such a small community. And if we stick together and help each other, we can just grow, Pekdemir-Lewis said.

On Sunday, the final event will be COLAFW Brunchway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the expansive rooftop lounge. Tickets for this experience and the other events can be purchased on their website at columbiafashionweek.com.

Colombia Fashion Week

June 20 – June 25. Hours vary. Tickets can be purchased at columbiafashionweek.com