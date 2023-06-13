The annual Tony Awards honoring the year’s best Broadway productions and the stars who direct them are always an elegant affair. It’s way better than your standard black tie affair, as the looks also embody a sense of theatricality and showmanship. The 2023 party at the United Palace in New York was no different: the A-listers took the plunge and rehearsed in their best evening attire. But there were also more unexpected looks in the mix.

Leading the night was Lupita Nyongo, who subverted a black suit by pairing it with a silver cuirass by Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala, molded from her own body. [Japanwalas] the work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of the external shame attached to his body, the actor writes on hisPageInstagram. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true recording of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely within our bodies. It was the boldest choice of the night.

But even the more traditional Old Hollywood-style dresses shone. In a bright yellow Gucci number, Jessica Chastain brought a ray of sunshine to the carpet. Her cape dress was punctuated by the Italian brand’s Haute Joaillerie necklace made of white gold, emeralds, diamonds and a 35.9-carat mandarin garnet. Lea Michele opted for pretty flowers In an Emilia Wickstead printed ball gown with a square neckline. Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose, the evening’s host, shone in her plunging foiled Prada dress, with jeweled accents along the neckline. Who needs a statement necklace when your dress turns into jewelry?

When it comes to best-dressed men for the evening, stars such as Ben Platt, James Ijames and Josh Groban have all taken distinct approaches to the classic suit and tie. Just with a little more spice!

Below, check out more of the best dressed stars at the 2023 Tony Awards. And don’t forget to vote for your favorite outfit of the night, to see which star turned out to be the best dressed.