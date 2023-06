Longview ISD Board Approves School Bus Food Truck Conversions, Relaxes Dress Code

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) — Two Longview school buses will be turned into food trucks to be used by LISD after a vote Monday night. The school board has approved the conversion of two school buses which will be used at the secondary school for breakfast and lunch and at football games. The district approved a proposal by San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens to convert the two buses into food trucks. If state and/or federal funding is approved, the project cost will not exceed $432,583.77 and will not require the use of local funds. Due to the appeal of lunchtime food trucks, we would expect a dramatic increase in attendance at our lunch and breakfast programs, said Dr. James Hockenberry. The strategic locations of additional service lines, along with the marketing of a food truck program, will create a more attractive atmosphere for our infant nutrition program. Dr. Hockenberry said the addition of food trucks provides a mobile option to serve meals to our underrepresented communities during the summer feeding program. Additionally, they were looking for ways to incorporate food trucks into Longview Lobo’s home football games, to help reduce overcrowding in the concession stand and restrooms, he added. The council also relaxed the district’s dress code, LISD posted, stating that This coming school year, the district’s dress code will be a little different for Longview students, after the board unanimously approved changes to the LISD Standard Dress Policy. Instead of different campuses requiring certain color polo shirts for students, starting August, students can wear any solid color polo shirt, as long as it is a solid color and does not there are no patterns, writing, logos or other brand insignia on the shirt. LISD Assistant Superintendent of District Services Dr. James Hockenberry explained that by relaxing the policy, the district hopes to bring our families a more consistent and simpler approach to dress code. Allowing any solid-colored polo shirt will simplify the dress code policy for administrators and staff, as they won’t have to enforce specific color requirements based on campus, he said. While this certainly means there will be more shirt colors on our campuses next year, it will also ensure consistency and fairness across the district, fostering a sense of unity and community. Superintendent Dr James Wilcox agreed and echoed the sentiment. We hope that by simplifying the policy for campus staff as well as families and reducing the financial burden on families, Longview ISD demonstrates our commitment to creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. -he declares. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at a Longview school bus that could be turned into a food truck for LISD to use. Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kltv.com/2023/06/12/webxtra-longview-isd-board-vote-school-bus-food-truck-conversion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos