Saint Laurent men’s spring 2024 is progressive and refined





It would hardly surprise anyone that Anthony Vaccarello’s plan for the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring 2024 show consists of lots of oversized shoulder pads and silk and chiffon. That’s the tone he set for his return to menswear earlier this year, and the one he followed for his Fall 23 womenswear collection in February. With that in mind, it seemed natural for the theme to return. With the modernist Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin as a backdrop, the hard, clean lines of the exhibition space are reflected in the silhouettes of the new Saint Laurent man. We first saw oversized tuxedos. Perfectly tailored trousers and starched shirts paired with huge blazers. There were silky scoop-neck camisoles and simple belts that echoed the Women’s collection, alongside chiffon tops that displayed exaggerated pussy knots and streaks of fabric that flowed behind the models, all unifying in this singular vision towards which Vaccarello is leading the House. Later, silks woven in a criss-cross formation around the body appeared, they were cut into loose t-shirts and gathered around the shoulders, giving the entire collection in classic Vaccarello fashion a genderless feel. Some might note this as progressive, and in a way this seems true, after all, Saint Laurent moves with the times and evolves as such; but it is also intrinsic to the Maison to play with these codes, weaving in and out of the binary just as Yves did when he first introduced the tuxedo tuxedo as a key silhouette for womenswear in 1966. He set the bar for the House, and As we see Vaccarello adapting over time, it increasingly feels like he’s also focusing on Saint Laurent’s roots. This notion is equally important to consider when we imagine the importance of a place like Berlin for the message communicated. An eerie mecca renowned for creating ample space for sex and hedonism serves as the perfect setting for a scanty menswear collection, one where each model is dressed in slim patent boots and seamlessly alternates between masculine and the feminine. As Vaccarello enters his sixth year in the hot seat with Saint Laurent, his vision has undoubtedly become more refined, more singular; but it is also to show openness and progression, it goes ahead, refines the cuts, smoothes the feelings of stiffness and stiffness beyond the structure of the shoulder pads or the narrowness of a skirt . This collection displays such an idea in near perfect form. The drama is concentrated, contained in the clothes, the attitude, the elegance of it all. Watch the full Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2024 show below. Stay inspired, follow us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.russh.com/saint-laurent-mens-spring-2024-collection/

