DRIVING STYLE: Zhou Guanyu reveals his style icons, his golden fashion rules and why he needs a bigger wardrobe





Since joining the grid in 2022, Zhou Guanyu has proven to be one of the most sartorially sophisticated members of the Formula 1 paddock, so we thought he would be the perfect person to talk about. all things fashion with us in the first edition of our new feature, Driving style. The Alfa Romeo racer tells us about his style philosophy, while revealing his favorite pair of shoes and the piece of clothing he most regrets buying. Scroll down to see the full Q&A…

Q: Zhou, can you describe your style in one word? Zhou Guanyu: fashionable! Q: What item of clothing would you save if your house was on fire? ZG: I would say a pair of shoes I have that are limited edition, they are unique so I would make sure to take them with me. Q: Vintage or new? ZG: New. Q: What are your favorite designers or brands? ZG: Dior. I love Dior, I wear a lot of Dior clothes. I am a good ambassador for them! GALLERY: Lewis Hamiltons stylist Eric McNeal talks about the best seven-time champion outfits of 2022

The Chinese runner recently became an ambassador for Dior Q: Do you have a favorite watch in your collection? ZG: I would say the Rebellion collection they made with me, because it has my name and race number on it, and a piece of my car. It’s quite unique and special to me. Q: And a favorite pair of shoes? ZG: Actually, I recently collected a new pair. These are Dior shoes, made especially for the Chinese Year of the Rabbit. I was born in the year of the rabbit and they created this special collection in red with a rabbit design. They are very special to me. Every 12 years, your year returns, so it stays with you through every stage of your life. It’s nice to remember that, which the shoes do perfectly. Q: What is your favorite accessory? ZG: I would say it’s a custom prop that I made myself. It’s an ice necklace that has my race number and also #TeamZhou above. This is a very special design just for me.

Accessories like watches and sunglasses are an important part of Zhou’s style Q: Favorite perfume? ZG: I don’t have a favorite, I use different ones depending on how I feel. Q: What skincare products or skincare regimen do you use? ZG: I don’t use a lot! The only thing I use a little is sunscreen. I like to make sure I don’t burn myself. I once went for a long bike ride and got very red, so I’m trying to prevent that from happening again… Q: What item of clothing did you buy that you immediately regretted buying? ZG: It was a hoodie, but it was something because it had laces on the shoulders, up to the arm so a lot of laces. But the problem was that you couldn’t wash them and the laces took about 10 minutes to do on one side. I’ve worn it maybe twice in my life. It was a mess. READ MORE: Bottas thinks Hamilton ‘is still the fastest driver on the grid’ as he calls his former teammate ‘boringly talented’

Like his style icon Rick Owens, Zhou loves black and white clothes Q: Who are your style icons and inspirations? ZG: Rick Owens, the American fashion designer, is my style designer. Her designs are mostly black and white, and I love black clothes. Q: What do you wear when traveling? ZG: A hoodie, always. It means I can sleep with the hood on when I’m on a plane. Q: What is your rule of thumb when it comes to fashion? ZG: Follow my heart and don’t copy anyone else. Q: Is this also your general style philosophy? ZG: Yes!

Hoodies are an essential part of Zhou’s travel clothes Q: Street wear or smart casual? ZG: Streetwear. Q: What item of clothing from when you were a child would you like to have the adult version? ZG: When I was a kid, I really wanted to have an F1 racing suit. You can buy these at racetrack merchandise stores, so I had a replica. I don’t know which team I can’t remember now. But I loved it and I really wanted to have a real costume one day and now I have one! Q: What essential piece of clothing do you think should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe? ZG: Probably a hoodie with my name on it! Q: Do you have any clothing essentials that you take on vacation? ZG: I have too many. I obviously have a lot of different styles and I want to have plenty of options when I’m on vacation. But normally I prefer street style and streetwear, so I keep it flexible.

Don’t forget the sunglasses for the summer Grands Prix or the holidays Zhou Guanyu: Discovering the great Chinese hope in F1 Q: How do you plan your next look for an important event? ZG: I’m actually pretty easy going when it comes to stuff like that. Every time I come to the runway or to a special event, I plan a day before what I’m going to wear. It doesn’t take me long. I look at what I have and I choose something. But I don’t try it until the night before my luggage. Q: Finally, we know you travel a lot, but how big is your physical wardrobe at home? ZG: Not big enough. Still not big enough! In the place I have now, I have three cupboards, but they are all already full. I have to keep packing my clothes into boxes and putting them away because my closets are so full. Since the first day I lived in my house, they are full. I don’t know how I managed to do it!

