Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Show Review

Anthony Vaccarello continues his Saint Laurent world tour for Spring-Summer 2024, following his Winter 2024 womenswear showcase in Paris, the Paris Fashion Week FW23 menswear offering and the Moroccan affair that took place for SS23 with another show geographical reference, this time in Berlin.

More specifically, the famous designer takes over the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, the last major project designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Opened in 1968, the Neue Nationalgalerie is an icon of the classical modernist movement, defined by Rohe’s then visionary glass pavilion, topped with a steel roof. So, it goes without saying that this is a far cry from the Moroccan deserts of yesteryear, or even Parisian-chic vibes — instead, Vaccarello is serving up a hard-core Saint Laurent for this menswear season.

For the designer, it’s about showing an evolved identity. What can Saint Laurent be for the contemporary man, whose wardrobe (for Spring-Summer 24) is inspired by the House’s feminine line, and vice versa? As expected, sharp stitching is front and center, but seeing the fabrics up close it’s clear the structure is filled with weightlessness – a summer-ready ensemble if we say so ourselves. Lightness conflicts with volume, as pants rise high and fall in a pleated formation down to the ankle, and shoulders are often just as roomy, or lacking in being a shoulder, a nod to the House history.

Contemporary touches, and ones that feel appropriate in a queer mecca like Berlin, are commonplace. Vaccarello’s quintessential Saint Laurent tuxedo bucks tradition when paired with a satin tank top that delicately caresses the body, while a typically feminine couture material – Chiffon de Soie – has been manipulated to allow its qualities to Gauze, open weave and semi-sheer to deliver equal amounts of sex and formality.

Needless to say, Vaccarello’s work was intended to be an evolution of his now iconic Saint Laurent aesthetic and therefore, it was intended to be rather gorgeous. While that rang true for SS24, Vaccarello also showed progression, metaphorically and literally, as its proportions doubled on the promise of bringing us volume.

Those shoulders were sculpted like the marble slabs that stood in the Neue Nationalgalerie, bricks on either side of the models’ heads that cinched into a tight waist, accentuated by an equally thin belt. He drew attention to the pants, which were high waisted and went from cigarette to puffy and daring.

Vaccarello imitated the silhouettes with fabrics; Chiffon drifted off the skin and lightly clothed the torso, serving voyeurism, sex, and yet still high levels of sophistication. And that’s what underpins the whole collection.

The silk-cut sarongs tied at the shoulder and fell like feminine robes behind the wearer, and in doing so, Vaccarello softened what might be his strongest collection to date. Off-the-shoulder moments were glamorous but modified in jersey, while silk was repeatedly used to wrap the body in opulence on a form-fitting number that bared collarbones and a cooler, sleeker identity – the latest of which is reinforced by the subtlety of elements like the bow ties incorporated into the shirts, subverting the norm as they arrive in white, not black.

As for footwear, it was quintessential Saint Laurent, with dozens of fitted heeled boots shimmering in their patent leather constructions and prestige materials. They faded into the background, used to elevate a collection that was more romantic, more comfortable, more open and more progressive than anything that came before.

Five years later, Vaccarello has clearly found his groove. If there’s one takeaway from the SS24 show, it’s that it takes so much to wrap up that you inadvertently reveal a lot to keep your eye peeled. And in doing so, you exude the Saint Laurent attitude, a quality that sells for the House.

Saint Laurent’s men’s SS24 can be seen in the gallery and video above. In addition, the House has just announced the winner of YSL Beauty’s Push the Boundaries award.