Menswear shows kick off in Italy on Tuesday with Pitti Uomo and Milan Fashion Week

After this weekend’s London event, Italy steals the show to host the men’s shows from Tuesday June 13. The shows dedicated to the spring-summer 2024 collections start in Florence with Pitti Uomo until June 16, followed by Milan Fashion Week until June 20, before heading to Paris. This season again, the fashion show calendar will have to do without some big names, such as Versace, Gucci, Moschino and Missoni. Nevertheless, this week dedicated to made in Italy promises to be full of highlights and new discoveries, with great returns, new names and labels. Florence leaves Milan for Florence – ImaxTree One of the headliners is undoubtedly Fendi, which will be leaving Milan for a special show in Tuscany on June 15. Guest of honor at Pitti Uomo, the Italian label owned by LVMH chose to unveil the new collection designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi at its recently inaugurated leather goods store, Fendi Factory, in Capannuccia, in the suburb of Bagno a Ripoli, south of Florence. . Eli Russell Linnetz, the guest designer of the ERL label will also be on the bill the same evening. Finally, Chu Suwannapha, a Thai designer who graduated from the Parisian school Esmod and who now lives in South Africa, where he founded the Chulaap label in 2015, should present a special installation on June 14. The 104th edition of the Florentine fair will also be marked by a series of new projects and special events, with 825 exhibitors, 43% of whom are foreigners, compared to 682 in June 2022 and 790 last January. On the program, the 50th anniversary of Arena, Doucal’s shoes and the Fila F Box logo, the 15th anniversary of Giuseppe Zanotti’s men’s collection, the return of the German brand Drykorn and the very first participation of the Florentine tailor Liverano & Liverano . Without forgetting parallel events, such as the long-awaited “Runways Icons” collective fashion show, organized on June 14 by the Florentine fashion chain LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue with Edward Enninful, which will present the looks of around fifty luxury brands. Around 2,000 guests, including George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio, are expected, with Dua Lipa closing the evening with a concert. In Milan, four days later, Valentino will star at the opening of Milan Fashion Week on Friday June 16, marking his return to the Lombard capital. Apart from the two shows organized exceptionally in Milan in September 2020 and February 2021 due to the pandemic, the Italian luxury fashion house has not shown its men’s collections in the Lombard capital since 2012. Valentino walks the runway at Milan Fashion Week – ImaxTree Milan Fashion Week has a reduced format this season, with 22 shows (including a double show by Giorgio Armani), spread over two full days and two half days, plus five shows in digital format broadcast on the closing morning, Tuesday June 20. A total of 72 events are scheduled, including shows, presentations and special events, up from 79 in January. Note in particular the return of the Anglo-Milanese designer Neil Barrett, who had deserted the podiums since the Covid-19 crisis in January 2020, opting instead for video presentations. This season, he is back on the catwalks on Saturday June 17. In addition, 44 Label Group, the brand launched by Berlin techno DJ Max Kobosil under the aegis of entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli, who pulled out all the stops last winter, is also making a comeback on Sunday June 18. And the Ralph Lauren Purple Label line returns to the presentation calendar on Friday, June 16. Among the novelties, don’t miss Andersson Bell, a brand founded in 2014 in Seoul and designed by DoHun Kim, which fuses Korean street style and Scandinavian minimalism. She will make her debut on the Milanese catwalks on Sunday, June 18.

