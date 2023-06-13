16 Best Target Father’s Day Gifts From The Men’s Summer Sale

Still looking for the perfect (and affordable) Father’s Day gift for June 18th? It’s not too late in fact, there’s never been a better time to tag those hard-working dads you know the perfect styles to enjoy the coming summer. This week, Target is hosting a major event sale men up to 30% off all the warm weather essentials he needs.

From everyday tees and shorts to summer staples like swimwear and golf shirts, there’s sure to be something he loves on sale right now. If you’re worried your gift won’t arrive on time, the retailer also offers in-store pickup and same-day delivery options, provided your local store has stock available.

We advise you not to wait any longer to collect his gift! The sale ends on June 17, but we’ve found that popular products often sell out at similar Target sales. Keep reading to shop our top 16 Father’s Day picks from Target’s men’s summer sale.

Target Father’s Day gifts on sale

The season of dynamic prints is in full swing! Choose from a variety of fun summer themed designs in this flattering button down short sleeve. He can easily pair it with his favorite everyday shorts and sandals.

These cargo shorts have multiple deep pockets and a stretchy construction for a comfortable, flattering fit, making them the perfect can’t-miss gift for the guy who refuses to share his wish list.

Let him represent his pride as the “best dad ever” for less than $10! There’s nothing nerdy dads love more than nerdy t-shirts (and if you ask us, this one is honestly as heartwarming).

Admit it, it’s probably time for him to replace his old (and maybe a little too beloved) henley before the peak summer season begins. At this price, it’s not a bad idea to even take a few extras.

Chino shorts are a summer wardrobe staple and, according to one reviewer, the perfect gift for her husband. “These are her go-to shorts every year. I’ve bought them for her in pretty much every color and fabric. They’ve lasted really well and go with everything.”

A polo shirt is a great affordable golf gift for a father who spends his free time on the green. Choose from blue, peach, or white striped options, all of which are currently under $17.

If you’re looking for an active gift, these stretch shorts are a great option with their adjustable drawstring and stretchy fabric. According to the brand, these shorts are formulated with an odor-resistant and quick-drying treatment.

There’s nothing quite like owning too many tees. With over 9,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, it’s safe to say this is a customer favorite fit. There’s an impressive 21 colors to choose from, so you can mix and match them to create a set or just find the color her wardrobe was missing.

Made with spandex and a mesh lining, these swim shorts will provide ultimate comfort during long days at the beach or time spent by the pool. According to the brand, the UPF 50+ fabric also protects against the sun’s rays.

With over 800 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars, these mesh shorts are a customer favorite. Many reviewers praised the lightweight and breathable feel, and according to one shopper, they’re “not only good for workouts but also for lazy days when you want to wear shorts around the house or while you’re doing a quick run”.

Reviewers rave about this rash guard swimsuit, with one saying it not only protects against the sun, but “holds up to tons of pool chlorine and tons of wash cycles. washing machine”.

With these hybrid swim shorts, he can jump straight from the waves to a sunset dinner party without needing to change. Easily pair it with a button down shirt or tee for an effortless summer fit.

If he prefers a more casual look, opt for these pull-on shorts as an affordable and functional gift this year. They come in a wide range of colors, and during the men’s sale, they’re just under $18!

Know a stylish guy who could use a pop of color in his wardrobe? Not only is this shirt fashionable and lightweight, but you can choose from a variety of different patterns and prints to find the perfect match for him, plus it’s currently priced under $17.

Elevate her swim wardrobe with a bright tropical print this season. These briefs have an adjustable waistband, two pockets and an integrated boxer liner for added comfort.

For just $5, you can effortlessly refresh her wardrobe basics with this comfy fitted tank top. It’s easy to wear on its own, tucked in, or as a layering piece for button-down shirts or her favorite denim jacket.

