Fashion
16 Best Target Father’s Day Gifts From The Men’s Summer Sale
Still looking for the perfect (and affordable) Father’s Day gift for June 18th? It’s not too late in fact, there’s never been a better time to tag those hard-working dads you know the perfect styles to enjoy the coming summer. This week, Target is hosting a major event sale men up to 30% off all the warm weather essentials he needs.
From everyday tees and shorts to summer staples like swimwear and golf shirts, there’s sure to be something he loves on sale right now. If you’re worried your gift won’t arrive on time, the retailer also offers in-store pickup and same-day delivery options, provided your local store has stock available.
We advise you not to wait any longer to collect his gift! The sale ends on June 17, but we’ve found that popular products often sell out at similar Target sales. Keep reading to shop our top 16 Father’s Day picks from Target’s men’s summer sale.
Target Father’s Day gifts on sale
Goodfellow & Co Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt
The season of dynamic prints is in full swing! Choose from a variety of fun summer themed designs in this flattering button down short sleeve. He can easily pair it with his favorite everyday shorts and sandals.
Denizen by Levi’s 10″ Straight Fit Cargo Shorts
These cargo shorts have multiple deep pockets and a stretchy construction for a comfortable, flattering fit, making them the perfect can’t-miss gift for the guy who refuses to share his wish list.
IML Best Dad Ever Graphic Short Sleeve Tee
Let him represent his pride as the “best dad ever” for less than $10! There’s nothing nerdy dads love more than nerdy t-shirts (and if you ask us, this one is honestly as heartwarming).
Goodfellow & Co Short Sleeve Henley Shirt
Admit it, it’s probably time for him to replace his old (and maybe a little too beloved) henley before the peak summer season begins. At this price, it’s not a bad idea to even take a few extras.
Goodfellow & Co Every Wear 9″ Slim Fit Flat Front Chino Shorts
Chino shorts are a summer wardrobe staple and, according to one reviewer, the perfect gift for her husband. “These are her go-to shorts every year. I’ve bought them for her in pretty much every color and fabric. They’ve lasted really well and go with everything.”
All in Motion Striped Golf Polo Shirt
A polo shirt is a great affordable golf gift for a father who spends his free time on the green. Choose from blue, peach, or white striped options, all of which are currently under $17.
All in Motion Soft Stretch 9″ Shorts
If you’re looking for an active gift, these stretch shorts are a great option with their adjustable drawstring and stretchy fabric. According to the brand, these shorts are formulated with an odor-resistant and quick-drying treatment.
Goodfellow & Co Every Wear Short Sleeve T-Shirt
There’s nothing quite like owning too many tees. With over 9,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, it’s safe to say this is a customer favorite fit. There’s an impressive 21 colors to choose from, so you can mix and match them to create a set or just find the color her wardrobe was missing.
Goodfellow & Co 9″ Board Shorts
Made with spandex and a mesh lining, these swim shorts will provide ultimate comfort during long days at the beach or time spent by the pool. According to the brand, the UPF 50+ fabric also protects against the sun’s rays.
All in Motion Knitted Shorts
With over 800 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars, these mesh shorts are a customer favorite. Many reviewers praised the lightweight and breathable feel, and according to one shopper, they’re “not only good for workouts but also for lazy days when you want to wear shorts around the house or while you’re doing a quick run”.
Goodfellow & Co Rash Guard Short Sleeve Slim Fit Swimsuit
Reviewers rave about this rash guard swimsuit, with one saying it not only protects against the sun, but “holds up to tons of pool chlorine and tons of wash cycles. washing machine”.
Goodfellow & Co Hybrid 10.5″ Swim Shorts
With these hybrid swim shorts, he can jump straight from the waves to a sunset dinner party without needing to change. Easily pair it with a button down shirt or tee for an effortless summer fit.
Goodfellow & Co Everday 8″ Pull On Short
If he prefers a more casual look, opt for these pull-on shorts as an affordable and functional gift this year. They come in a wide range of colors, and during the men’s sale, they’re just under $18!
Goodfellow & Co Button Down Short Sleeve Camp Shirt
Know a stylish guy who could use a pop of color in his wardrobe? Not only is this shirt fashionable and lightweight, but you can choose from a variety of different patterns and prints to find the perfect match for him, plus it’s currently priced under $17.
Goodfellow & Co 7″ Floral Swim Shorts with Boxer Lining
Elevate her swim wardrobe with a bright tropical print this season. These briefs have an adjustable waistband, two pockets and an integrated boxer liner for added comfort.
Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit Tank Top
For just $5, you can effortlessly refresh her wardrobe basics with this comfy fitted tank top. It’s easy to wear on its own, tucked in, or as a layering piece for button-down shirts or her favorite denim jacket.
More Target Buying Guides:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/shop/target-fathers-day-gifts-t288095
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Federline “saddened” by the report of Britney Spears | Entertainment
- IOREBA 54th Annual Golf and Tennis Outing for July 10, 2023
- 16 Best Target Father’s Day Gifts From The Men’s Summer Sale
- Toyota Unveils New Battery Technology, Plans for EV Innovation
- interpreter | The earthquake that hit the East Rand is unique because of the shallowness and size of the area
- Imran Khan’s party can fit in a rickshaw
- Ezra Miller Walks ‘The Flash’ Red Carpet at Hollywood Return – Deadline
- Full camera specs for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship models
- Erdogan calls for recognition of Northern Cyprus
- ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies at 71 after motorcycle accident
- MM 6.12: Maryland football earns trio of class of 2024 pledges
- Jennifer Lopez shines in a geometric dress and an orange designer handbag