Naomi Watts’ Courthouse Wedding Dress Couldn’t Be Dreamier





Brides, how is your Pinterest wedding board looking these days? Can he use new dress inspiration? If so, you’ll want to pin Naomi Watts’ dream wedding dress ASAP. In case you missed it, Saturday, June 10, The Observer The star married fellow actor Billy Crudup in Manhattan. She posed on the steps with her new husband in an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress. For the secret ceremony, Watts worked with her go-to stylist Jeananne Williams to bring the ethereal fashion moment to life. The timeless number, which always has a some sizes in stock (for now), featured an A-line silhouette, lace detailing, and a strapless-style bodice. Before choosing this look, it looks like Watts was going to wear something from her own closet. In a comment on Post Williams IG, the actor wrote: Awwww thanks jeans and thanks for convincing me to go beyond my own closet and send me the gorgeous dress!! (While she was sure Watts would look great in anything from her own wardrobe, she gifted Williams with accessories for this fresh, romantic choice!) The wedding day ensemble was, of course, styled to perfection. The bride stepped out in gold strappy Gianvito Rossi heels, an Anita Ko pear diamond choker and additional jewelry by Briony Raymond. Naturally, the Hollywood crowd and Watts’ friends, including Chlo Sevigny, Katie Holmes, Kerry Washington, And Jennifer Coolidge, all expressed their enthusiasm for the actor on her Instagram post. Congratulations to the beautiful newlyweds!, said Sevigny. Meanwhile, Coolidge wrote, Hooray!!! I just woke up to this!!!!! Congratulation !!! You two couldn’t look happier!!!XO. We love to see the support pouring in. If you’re still reeling from Watts’ courthouse ceremony (we don’t blame you), shop a selection of lace bridal numbers below. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

