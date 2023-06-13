Best loafers for men: The most stylish and comfortable slip-on loafers





Picture this: the balmy summer days, the linen suits, the refreshing cocktails and the radiant sun kissing your skin. Now look what adorns your feet? If the answer isn't a sleek pair of loafers, be prepared to take notes. Moccasins, my good gentlemen, are the epitome of suave with a dash of nonchalance—think James Bond on a day off. Rooted in the rugged charm of Norwegian farmer's shoes, the moccasin has since evolved into a symphony of style and versatility. It's like a martini for your feet shaken, not fidgety. First, the classic penny loafer. Legend has it that the design of the shoes perfectly housed a penny, just enough for an emergency call back in the day. He rose to popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, adopting an indifferent attitude, with or without socks. Part of the post-war Ivy League look, it's an enduring symbol of preppy chic. And let's not sulk the humble moccasin. Traditionally crafted from a single piece of leather that wraps around the foot and unites across the top, today's loafers are your go-to for understated elegance. They whisper comfort and whisper it well. Then there's the tasseled moccasin, an icon that laughs at obsolescence. Pom poms dance across its upper, making it the sartorial choice for those looking to strike the delicate balance between casual and refined. It's the dark horse that goes with everything, elevating the everyday and toning down the overly formal. Each variant of loafers adapts like a chameleon to a different dress code, making them the unparalleled choice in men's shoes. From the business boardroom, to casual margaritas on the beach, to a night out on the yacht deck, the right loafer is your passport to panache. Here are 15 pairs that should be on your radar. The best loafers for men From casual loafers to dress loafers to driving shoes, these are the best loafers for men. The Butler. The Butler M08 Penny Loafer The Butlers M08 Penny Loafer is where sartorial cunning meets Swiss precision. Its apron front whispers tradition, while hexagonal punching screams innovation. Here, high-quality French calfskin in a rich dark brown holds court, and bespoke enthusiasts take note: customizing these Goodyear-stitched loafers and more than a dozen other styles is the name of the game in their Swiss and New York showrooms. $480, shop now

Ferragamo. Ferragamo Funes leather loafers Hand-sewn in Italy, the Ferragamos Funes loafers exude a black leather sophistication that makes anyone a smooth operator. Pair these black loafers with a formal suit or add some shine to a casual denim-focused outfit. The rubber sole keeps you grounded, just in case the compliments go to your head. $895, shop now

GH Bass. GH Bass & Co. Men’s Larson Lug Weejuns Loafers GH Bass & Co., creators of the world’s first pair of penny loafers, the Weejuns, present the black ’90s Larson style as a modern reinterpretation, thanks to a rubber lug sole that’s slightly thicker and stronger than the originals . This loafer, crafted from smooth leather with a penny bar strap and sewn-on front apron, features a sturdy welt midsole and EVA rubber outsole. $175, shop now

Gucci Jordan Horsebit-detailed suede loafers The Gucci Jordaan is your passport to la dolce vita. With its slim toe, suede finish and signature horsebit detail, its luxury distilled into a shoe. Since its classic shape was introduced in the 1950s, the preppy-inspired Gucci horsebit loafer has continued its influence, reimagined in new shapes and materials. These are perfect for the man who knows his Fellini from his Godard. $920, Buy Now

Tom Ford. Tom Ford Braided Leather Neville Loafers The Neville Loafer is Tom Ford at his best. With woven leather that whispers luxury and a penny slot that nods to tradition, this dress shoe is for the gentleman who isn’t afraid to leave a lasting impression. $1,890 shop now

They plain Loafers Loro Piana Sea-Sail Walk Set sail in style in the Loro Piana version of the traditional boat shoe. These lace-up suede shoes offer a navy twist on a classic. Crafted from premium leather, they exude luxury, while a water-repellent finish keeps you dry. Perfect for sailing or lounging at the beach, these loafers combine comfort and versatility. $1,180 shop now

Sabah Sabah Fort Worth Brown Sabah Slip On Handmade by master artisans in Gaziantep, Turkey, these casual shoes are inspired by a traditional slip-on shoe from the same region. Durable leather uppers, cut from premium cowhides, are hand-stitched by some of the country’s finest shoemakers, boasting a tradition that dates back to the 1880s. The uppers are stitched to rubber soles with a continuous waxed cotton yarn, ensuring durable construction and lifetime resoleability for these slipper-style loafers. $210, Buy Now

Go ahead Luca Moccasin The Luca Loafer, handcrafted by local cobblers in Guatemala using premium full-grain leather, stays true to the original Norwegian penny loafer design. With its clean, easy-to-wear silhouette, it’s the perfect shoe to slip on in the morning and wear all day. $268, shop now

Brunello Cucinelli. Brunello Cucinelli Loafers With Pompoms And Natural Rubber Sole Delightfully crafted in the charming hamlet of Solomeo, Perugia, Brunello Cucinelli’s tasselled loafers are an opulent alchemy of Italian sartorial finesse. These pieces of art are sculpted from a velvety suede that hugs your feet and an ultralight natural latex outsole. Subtle logo lettering is affixed to the insole. $895, shop now

Valentino. Leather loafers with V logo Valentino Garavani Leather loafers Discover the mastery of Italian shoemaking with Valentinos moccasins. Crafted from grained calfskin, these shoes exude laid-back sophistication. The golden V logo adds an air of aristocracy, while the tawny hue creates a sublime sartorial narrative. $770, shop now

George shrewdly. George Cleverley Joey Full Grain Leather Penny Loafers Imbued with debonair charm, these handcrafted full-grain leather penny loafers, available in store at Mr Porter, are as comfortable as they are dashing. Combining durability and style, the ingenious soles are crafted from virgin rubberwood milk, producing an ethereal microstructure that cradles your feet. $565, ​​shop now

Grenson Merle These tasselled loafers, meticulously sculpted from caramel-brown suede, are as luscious as aged scotch. Using Grenson’s latest signature last, the Merle will transport you in subtle sophistication while rubber grips on the leather sole unite function with grace. $460, shop now

Quoddy. Quody Rover Penny Moccasin This handcrafted, Maine-made marvel sports a formidable moc-toe silhouette, adding an indomitable spirit to a timeless classic. Wrapped in premium leather, the hand-stitched moccasin construction wraps your feet in supple luxury. Breathable and perfect for a sockless getaway, Quoddy’s Revive insole is an ode to quintessential American craftsmanship. $279, shop now

Mr. Ship. Mr. Gemi The Wired This Italian-made moccasin is crafted in the hills of Tuscany from supple, hand-burnished calf leather. Tonal stitching and grosgrain binding create moments of aesthetic interest that epitomize Mr. Gemis’ impeccable attention to detail. $278, shop now

Rothys. Rothys The Ravello loafer The new Ravello loafer from Rothys is a durable choice that doesn’t skimp on comfort. The knit upper and cushioned insole are like a hug for your feet. In addition, these comfortable moccasins are machine washable. Who said you can’t have it all? $189, Buy Now

