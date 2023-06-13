Fast Fashion brands: Adidas, Levi’s, Zara Stop fast fashion waste





Fast fashion brands have accelerated the carbon footprint of the fashion industry and some of the biggest names in the industry are stepping in to help bring about positive change. Adidas, Levi’s and Zara stop fast fashion waste Concern and scrutiny continue to mount against the fashion industry due to its growing carbon footprint. Statistics reveal that nearly 97% of all purchased clothing ends up overflowing landfills and producing non-recyclable waste due to the mixture of textiles in the clothing. stand outfast fashion brandsare targeted as leaders at the top of the pyramid who must make a difference and lead by example. With the rapid turnover of consumers who like to “stay in fashion” and the constant pressure to follow trends and ignore past styles, consumers are throwing away their clothes to no avail. It also leads to around 60% of garments being discarded within 12 months of production. Fast fashion brands like Shein and Zara have ramped up production and sales of cheap clothes that further fuel the carbon footprint fire. All of these factors have been exacerbated by the rise of the fast fashion industry, global production and cheap plastic fibers. As a result, the fashion industry has become a multi-billion dollar sector that also produces nearly 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, as other sectors improve their carbon footprint, the fashion industry is on track to produce almost 25% of the global carbon budget by 2050 according to industry forecasts. Fast Fashion Brands Carbon Footprint Solutions Levi Strauss has stepped up its sustainability plan by working with the concept of a circular economy that promotes recycling. Their 501 jeans are now made with 40% fiber fromRenewand 60% organic cotton. This practice also extends to all parts of the jeans, including the red tab, seams, labeling and back patch. Adidas plans to switch completely to recycled polyester by the end of 2023 and is ahead of its original target of 2024. These major shifts are only part of the battle to save the planet, as consumers will need to change their behaviors when it comes to buying clothes and throwing them away. A greater push of awareness and acceptance or responsibility must also permeate the social fabric on a much deeper level. The final piece of the puzzle is how the legislation enforces new measures to reduce waste disposal and promote recyclable materials. For example, New York State is working on a fashion law to help regulate the recycling practices of fashion companies. The future of the fashion retail industry and our planet has accelerated like never before, and the appropriate actions must take place sooner rather than later.

