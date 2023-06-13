Fashion
Stanford tops Texas to earn Men’s College World Series ticket
STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford’s Cardinal clinched their ticket to the Men’s College World Series on Monday night, earning a memorable 7-6 win over Texas in a game that ended in odd fashion.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Texas outfielders Dylan Campbell and Eric Kennedy lost Drew Bowser’s high fly in the twilight sky. The ball fell about 15 feet in front of Campbell, allowing Alberto Rios to score from second base, securing the Cardinal’s third consecutive championship tournament bid in Omaha, Nebraska.
Rios was nearly sent off in second for third on ninth after his long volley to the left wall moments before the game-winning shot.
A cheering Stanford squad then jumped over the dugout railing to celebrate with their teammates, a congregation that eventually settled into the outfield, as the stunned Longhorns rose and sat in silence.
Stanford (44-18) will advance to face top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday. Texas (42-22), meanwhile, saw its season end just shy of its third straight MCWS appearance.
Tennessee and Southern Mississippi played for the last CWS spot later Monday, in a game that started four hours late due to rain and lightning before the Volunteers secured a 5-0 win. .
This year’s field has its usual mix of eight-team regulars, but it’s a few newcomers who could provide the biggest storylines at the annual two-week party at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
The Demon Deacons have been the dominant team in the nation since February and are the first national No. 1 seed since 2018 to reach the MCWS. Wake Forest haven’t gone this far since their 1955 team won the national championship.
Oral Roberts is the lowest seed to travel to Omaha since Stony Brook in 2012 and is on the court for the first time since his only other appearance in 1978.
As for those household names, LSU is there for the 19th time, Stanford for the 18th time, and Florida for the 13th. TCU will make its sixth appearance since 2010 and Virginia its sixth since 2009.
MCWS bracket play begins Friday with TCU (42-22) facing Oral Roberts (51-12) and No. 2 Florida (50-15) vs. No. 7 Virginia (50-13). Saturday’s slate, aside from Wake Forest-Stanford, will also feature No. 5 LSU (48-15) against Tennessee (43-20) in a clash of SEC rivals.
Wake Forest have shown no obvious weakness this season and are tied for sixth in wins in an MCWS, which was first played in 1947.
The Deacons’ pitching staff leads the nation with a 2.84 ERA for the season and struck out 79 batters in the tournament. Ace Rhett Lowder leads the nation in wins with his 15-0 record.
The Deacons averaged 15 runs, hit 19 home runs and hit .359 in their five NCAA Tournament games. Their prodigious offense was on full display in the super region’s 22-5 win over Alabama on Sunday. They tied the tournament record with nine homers, including three by projected first-round pick Brock Wilken.
“I think that pile of dogs was surreal,” he said. “Not many people get the opportunity to do this, and being able to do this with my best friends meant the world to me. Job isn’t finished, but we’ve taken a big step forward.”
Oral Roberts is from the Summit League, one of the weakest conferences, and that’s a big reason for his No. 4 regional ranking. The Golden Eagles are no joke, though. Wins in 23 of their last 24 games, including a three-game regional sweep and a super regional win at Oregon, say as much.
Ryan Folmar’s Eagles are mostly a collection of transfers from junior colleges and other Division I schools. Senior first baseman Jake McMurray is the only everyday player to have been at ORU his entire career .
The star is center fielder Jonah Cox, who will enter the MCWS on a 47-game hitting streak, tied for third most in Division I history. He had a hit in 62 of 63 games. Closer Cade Denton is tied for the national lead with 15 saves.
LSU is fielding the top two prospects for next month’s entry draft. Center fielder Dylan Crews, the projected No. 1 pick, bats .434 for the season to lead all MCWS players. Pitcher Paul Skenes has 188 strikeouts, the most since 2011, and threatens former LSU Ben McDonald’s SEC record of 202 in 1989.
Florida left fielder Wyatt Langford is expected to be drafted just behind Crews and Skenes and bats .373 with 17 homers and 24 doubles, and two-way sensation Jac Caglianone leads the nation with 31 homers and retained the No. 3 spot in the rotation.
Returning starters for the 2021 MCWS team from Virginia are wide receiver Kyle Teel and third baseman Jake Gelof, and they headline an offense with a nation-leading .335. Teel’s .418 average is the best in the ACC, and Gelof has 23 homers and a conference-high 89 RBIs.
TCU heads to Omaha with an 11-game winning streak, the longest in the nation, and wins in 19 of 21 games. The Horned Frogs are averaging 10.8 points per game in the tournament. Second baseman Tre Richardson, never known for his power, has hit four homers since regionals. He had two Grand Slams and a third home run and a tournament record 11 RBIs against Arkansas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
