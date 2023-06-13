Breakout Stocks: Breakout Stocks: How FDC, Suzlon Energy and Go Fashion look on the charts for Tuesday





The Indian market closed in the green on Monday, following positive global indices. The S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 100 points, while the Nifty50 closed above the 18,600 levels. From a sector perspective, buying was seen in real estate, information technology, telecommunications, oil & gas, and energy stocks, while selling was seen in consumer goods. equipment and energy actions. Stocks targeted included names like FDC, which hit a new 52-week high, Suzlon, which rebounded more than 9% and Go Fashion, which fell nearly 5% on Monday. We’ve put together a list of three stocks that either hit a new 52-week high or saw volume or a price breakout.

We spoke to a trader about how to view these stocks on the next trading day entirely from an educational standpoint: Analyst: Ashish Kyal, CMT, Founder – Waves Strategy Advisors, SEBI Registered Research Analyst FDC Ltd:

The FDC showed a large candle formation on June 12 with huge volumes. The stock rose sharply on the open hour candle, but fell again at the end of the day. . The upper Bollinger Bands are near the Rs 302 level, and a daily close above this level is needed to confirm a positive breakout.

Support for the stock is near the middle bands, which is at Rs 293. In a nutshell, acceptance above 305 may result in a positive trend towards levels of Rs 318, with Rs 293 likely to act as support . ETMarkets.com Suzlon Energy: breakout from an inverted Head and Shoulders pattern

Suzlon has shown a sharp rise in recent days in expectations that the company can recover from a decade of debt. From a technical standpoint, we can see that the stock gave a breakout from an inverted Head & Shoulder pattern with a neckline at 12. Upside target according to this pattern and the head measurement is close to 19 levels. As the RSI is close to the overbought territory, so use the buy-on-dip method to follow the trend for a move towards 19 levels as long as 12 holds down, an important support. ETMarkets.com Go Fashion Ltd: Avoid

On the daily chart, Go Fashion remained intact in an ascending sloping channel from February 2023. The price faced rejections from the upper levels with a huge spike in volume, and we expect it to continue. corrects to levels of Rs 1,110. Any break below the channel can confirm that the stock’s short-term trend has turned negative. For now, this stock is best avoided, and existing positions can use 1100 as a stop loss. ETMarkets.com (Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

