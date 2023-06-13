A Success Story: London Fashion Week June Highlights

London Fashion Week’s June editions act as a quasi-test platform for larger events, giving smaller designers a much-needed spotlight and democratizing the industry with less emphasis on exclusive events in person.

If you love edgy menswear, London has just become the place to be again.

The men’s edition of London Fashion Week, which ended yesterday, showcased the next big thing in style, while taking a more sustainable and diversity-focused approach to this now unmissable event.

While many shows were traditional in-person parades and presentations, this Junes LFW was more hybrid than ever, streaming shows online at no cost and without the need for a ticket, democratizing the often-out-of-the-box fashion industry. worn like never before.

The way fashion is shown is constantly changing – see the Versaces show at the Cannes Film Festival last monthwhich offered fans the opportunity to immediately buy the creations of the parade, by way of example.

In London, the biggest fashion weeks usually take place in February and September – for the autumn/winter and spring/summer collections respectively – the four-day mid-year event acts as a test of new formats for future seasons, experimenting with the fusion of technology with culture through change and innovation in the industry.

LFW June is a much smaller affair, with just four designers on its official calendar, but it’s nonetheless an important event, according to the hosts of the British Fashion Council (BFC) because of its ability to provide access to brands that can not being able to put on a full parade for a number of reasons.

The event was born as London Collections: Men in 2012 and renamed London Fashion Week Mens in 2016, before becoming a more neutral showcase in 2020.

A showcase for small creators

Since its inception, industry insiders have praised the shows’ intimacy and ability to make audiences more relevant to emerging designers and enable smaller brands to avoid getting lost in the busier schedules of major LFWs. .

Speaking ahead of the London festivities, Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, explained: To chart a new course, LFW June will feel like a cultural programme, made up of dynamic events exploring the intersection of fashion, technology, creative communities, sustainability and diversity.

As gender lines become increasingly blurred, typical menswear runways increasingly include gender-neutral designs, focusing on androgynous and unisex looks as well as traditionally masculine styles.

With panels and cultural initiatives, LFW June also provides a platform for new fashion design graduates from the UK capital and beyond, offering industry experts a chance to get to know some of the rising stars the brighter future.

AT Euronews Culturewere particularly excited about this summer’s style and LFW June added to that – here are some of our favorite looks and moments

Founded by the late designer Khalid Al Qasimi, the Qasimi house continued the path of the fireplace by presenting its chic Rising collection, which featured prints and embroidery on silk as well as a celebration of fuzziness – or light and ethereal fabrics – alongside floating layers juxtaposed with structured organic materials. poplin.

SMR Days was founded in 2020 by industry veterans Adam Shapiro, Dan May and Gautam Rajani.

The brand launched its latest menswear collection at LFW with warm-weather basics, using natural fabrics and artisanal techniques, including tie-dye Indian bandhani and traditional block-print kantha embroidery – and embraced all the colors of the rainbow, eschewing the “traditional” look for men.

Fresh out of the University of Westminster’s BA Fashion Design course, the rising stars showcased some great looks, including these tribal-inspired prints paired with 1970s cuts and subtle pastel tones.

Justin Cassin – who hails from Los Angeles but whose design style could be mistaken for traditional British tailoring – has returned to LFW with his Fall/Winter 24 collection of eponymous labels at The Vinyl Factory in trendy Soho.

Taking a new approach to classic shapes, Cassin playfully explores the volume and structure of design, transforming typical silhouettes into more individual pieces full of personality.

Sagaboi was back at LFW with an exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands. The fashion brand, founded by Geoff K. Cooper, is linked to the West Indian aga boy subculture, which emerged in the 1930s as a form of male rebellion. Cooper is inspired by the diversity of Trinidadian heritage and the wider Caribbean history and culture.

With tongue-in-cheek slogan tees and genderless designs, Sagaboi presented a collection with streetwear elements and pieces inspired by materials found in local fishing villages.

London met Los Angeles – again – at the launch of the collaboration between Browns and the Los Angeles-based Crenshaw Skate Club.

In an exclusive collection dubbed FARFETCH BEAT 009, skaters showcased the cut and sew apparel line which was featured alongside four skateboard decks featuring the iconic Skate Club graphics.

The aim of the collaborations was to embody a touch of London sensibility while paying homage to laid-back Californian looks, with practical, laid-back pieces.

Ravensbourne University London’s BA Fashion course is known for its ability to consistently produce highly employable graduates and some of their star students have been able to show their work at LFW. Adam Pun leaned on cage-inspired designs, while other style superstars drew inspiration from sources ranging from nautical themes — like ropes and swim caps — to birds of paradise and homewares. .