Go Fashion: Sequoia leaves Go Fashion, wins 15 times





Mumbai: Global venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, now renamed Peak XV Partners, has ended its nearly decade-long investment in Go Fashion (India). The fund on Monday sold its remaining 10.18% stake in the womenswear maker for nearly 625 crore, according to data from the swap deal. Sequoia sold nearly 55 lakh shares of Go Fashion at 1,136.10 each, according to the data. The sale price was 5% off Friday’s closing price. French multinational financial services company Societe Generale, Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and BNP Paribas market fund bought some of the shares. The names of the other buyers were not publicly available. Shares of the Chennai-based company, which sells its products under the Go Colors brand, fell more than 5% in Monday trading. The stock closed at 1,136.50 each on the NSE, down 4.86% from Friday’s close. In November 2014, Sequoia Capital had acquired a 33.3% stake in Go Fashion for 60 crore. The company went public in November 2021, which saw its promoters and other shareholders, including Sequoia, reduce their respective stakes in the public offering. Sequoia then sold another small portion of its stake in December 2022. A calculation on the back of the envelope shows that the venture capital firm pocketed around 1,250 crore by liquidating its investment. In the process, he stands to make around 15 times the returns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/sequoia-exits-go-fashion-makes-15x-gain/articleshow/100950192.cms

