4 vibrant menswear in Detroit to shop local favorites this Father’s Day





Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, 2023. Summer is the perfect time to get creative with your Father’s Day projects and gifts! This festive day happens every year and sometimes it pops up before you’ve even had a chance to think of something clever. Fashion in Detroit has given way to big names like Gucci, Hermes, Louis VuittonAnd Bottega Venetacome in and make themselves comfortable. Detroit menswear and the Detroit fashion industry have become more than just Carhartt though! Many families opt for the funny card with an even funnier t-shirt and/or a BBQ apron course for gift ideas for Father’s Day. However, Detroit’s diverse fashion is increasingly becoming a hallmark in the city, as our latest fashion “IT List” reminded us. Who said pink couldn’t be for men too? K. Walker Collective on this list brings something unique to the world of menswear with other fashion designers bringing more color and texture to menswear. Detroitisit has rounded up a fun, fashionable, and affordable list of Detroit’s best men’s clothing to shop local favorites this Father’s Day. K. WALKER COLLECTIVE First on this brilliant list of menswear to gift this Father’s Day is a Detroit clothing brand with an interesting high-street style palate. Ken Walker is the founder and fashion designer behind K. Walker Collective. Product of Detroit, we can expect a “disruption of standards” of business casual. Thus, this brand acts as a catalyst to elevate conversations around style, success and its rightful position as an unrivaled player. You can add an extra touch of sophistication to your father’s or husband’s professional appearance and lifestyle! How about the Satin Coach Jacket (Pink) or summer K. Neapolitan Track Jacket? Shop affordable, comfortable and stylish clothing from K. Walker Co. HERE. Location: 4161 Cass Avenue Detroit CHOCOLATE AKI SHOES A list of colorful menswear in Detroit wouldn’t be complete without Aki Choklat’s passionate designs. Linda Dresner Chair in Fashion Design, Aki Choklat recently helped celebrate growing talent in the state with the June 2023 Michigan Fashion Week. Aki’s biography says “Made in Finland in Detroit via Florence and Morocco”, which hints at global connectivity, stirring the fashion scene in Detroit. He is also the engine of the from Detroit debut at Pitti Uomo in June, which brings together a handful of other Detroit fashion designers. Aki Choklat shoes and bags have been sold in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Europe, including other retailers around the world. Click on HERE to buy Aki Choklat shoes. DANDY DETROIT If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift idea that truly reflects Detroit’s uniqueness, look no further. Professional menswear is all about dressing well, as this upcoming menswear company in Detroit knows. Nelson T. Sanders Jr. took his inspirations and experiences from the city and refined them. Born and raised on the Eastside of Detroit, Nelson started his own career after being immersed in the professional world of sports. The men in your life will feel even more empowered knowing they’re styled by the same company as the Pistons and Detroit Lions, for whom Nelson designed apparel. It offers bespoke and tailored suits to your liking. Click on HERE TA make an appointment Location: 1430 Woodward Ave. MAURICE MALON Detroit menswear merges with a dad classic for this stylish list of Father’s Day gift ideas. Maurice Malone is the “Master Designer of Denim”. A pioneer of black designers, Maurice Malone has been tracing his way since the 90s with urban and hip-hop fashion. This great denim industry innovator and his Detroit clothing store, The hip hop shop, held open-mic contests, where a young Eminem honed his chops by participating in rap battles. In 2019, Maurice Malone relaunched his eponymous label as a streetwear designer label. Buy online HERE. As always, be sure to subscribe to our newsletterfor regular updates on all things Detroit and more.

