I wish I was in a fashion house: Eli Russell Linnetz on ERL’s first IRL show and his move from Venice to Florence





Hello, Eli! The niche of guest designers at Pitti is very special and often signifies a bigger change in a designer’s story. Does this apply to you? My background is Im a screenwriter. I’m more of a filmmaker than a designer, as you know. I was doing so much for other people that I never really had the opportunity to do anything for myself, that’s why I started ERL. I didn’t really initially intend to sell a single piece. It all started when I was doing something for myself, going back to my roots and the authenticity of Venice Beach. It was just the medium in which I expressed myself. Now I want to show another side of myself while staying true to Venice Beach. This collection is called Eli Russell, which is my name. I would love to be in a fashion house, and I feel like I have more to say. So I think that’s a big shift in terms of where I’m going while maintaining a line with where I’m coming from. The collection is entirely Made In Italy by hand, entirely artisan. It’s quite different from what I’ve done before No spoilers! But in more vague terms, how is that a departure? As you said, Pitti is a point expression platform. And there was this part of me that I felt I wasn’t nurturing. I kind of see the world through costume design, and I’ve never really wanted to dress the everyday, although I fell into that. But you will see that there is a huge change in this collection, in shape, in color, in everything. I’m exploring things I’ve never done before and pushing myself. You said you’d like to be in a fashion house. Is there a tension between Venice Beach Barefoot Eli and the Eli who thinks about this role? It’s not a tension, but I’ve evolved. And this place [a fashion house] became a platform from which I now think I might have something to say Because I feel like I’ve told 0.1% of the stories I want to tell. And I’m at a place where I’m ready to explore bigger pictures, the same way there’s a difference between making an independent film and a blockbuster.

