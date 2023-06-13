TikTok influencer warns tourists against Rome’s strict dress code at monuments





An Australian TikTok influencer recently hopped on the app to warn travelers to dress appropriately when visiting Europe. Jackie Hodge, 26, posted a video in May after being refused entry to several historic sites during his visit to Rome. Tip: Don’t dress like a hoe in Europe, at least not during the day when you want to go to churches and monuments, Hodge said in the caption of her video. Known as jetsetting_jacki on TikTok, Hodge has flourished online as the self-proclaimed chaotic travel bestie of her 12.1 thousand followers. Providing budget travel advice, easy hacks and travel wardrobe options, Hodges’ video detailing his experience in Rome was good advice for some and a nuisance for others. Crack down on wild tourists At a glance, Hodges’ outfit didn’t appear to be what she described as too slutty. The white dress was relatively loose with a V-neck, exposed back and short sleeves. However, Hodge was fired from many tourist hotspots, including the Pantheon, the Vatican and the Museum of the Dead. In places like the Pantheon, they just said no, get out because the robes to cover up weren’t available, Hodge told the Independent. In the video, Hodge calls out the reasons for his repeated denial of entry, including exposed knees, back, shoulders and cleavage. As she had already seen many monuments that day, she chose to wait outside with her friends. However, she still wanted to warn other travelers so they could avoid being refused entry. While Hodges’ video encouraged travelers to dress appropriately when visiting ancient Roman monuments, many users resented its disregard for Roman culture. Many Italian regions have started enforcing stricter rules for rowdy tourists visiting the country. From bad behavior to indecent wardrobe, fines fly in Italy to crack down on rude behavior. In 2022, the city of Sorrento began fining tourists walking around shirtless with exposed nipples, according to the Independent. While some may think the rules are restrictive, others think it’s as simple as following customs in foreign spaces. Respect international customs Often there is a mismatch between the desires of foreign travelers and the rules of the country they are visiting. Hodge experienced this when she was unable to enter Roman monuments. However, many online users were grateful for his advice. Why the comments act like she’s complaining and upset, one user said. Shes just making a psa for other people. Some disagreed and wondered why Hodge would try to enter a religious building with so much exposed skin. OK, Bestie, you wouldn’t have thought the Vatican would let you in like this – when have they ever had a cold snap, another user said. Rome isn’t the only country with different dress codes depending on where you go. Some countries still prohibit women from wearing trousers and it is illegal to wear sandals while driving in Spain. RELATED: Frolicking around Zanzibar Nude could lead to hefty fines, here’s why

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://travelnoire.com/tiktok-influencer-warns-tourists-about-strict-rome-dress-code-at-landmarks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos