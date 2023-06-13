Virginia Commonwealth University presents five fashion projects

Dezeen School Shows: a fashion collection inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid is included in Dezeen’s latest school show by students from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar.

Also featured are a fashion project that combines traditional Pakistani and Qatari silhouettes and a gothic clothing collection that aims to express “the darkest emotions triggered by the pandemic”.

Institution: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar

Course: Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design

Tutors: Christopher Fink and Federica Visani

School statement:

“The Fashion Design Department at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) shared a theme from the collection titled Paradox: Two Places At Once.

“Our identities, experiences, and upbringings inform who we are; they are the subconscious forces that often conflict with, or complement, the demands of our world and the relationships we build.

“The VCUarts Qatar Fashion Show 2023, Paradox: Two Places At Once, offers a glimpse into such contrasting, even contradictory worlds.

“The designs created by our latest cohort of graduate fashion designers bridge the gap between the forces that shape our personalities and our daily lives.

“In doing so, they push the boundaries of fashion and embrace the diversity of the world we live in, discovering new forms of beauty and demonstrating that divergent ideas, when treated with respect, sensitivity and understanding, can come together. balance to create a whole. .

“With bold colors, bold silhouettes and intricate details that reflect the designers’ varied backgrounds, the show is both an unexpected and harmonious revelation.”

Houriyat Al Sahraa of Moza Jassim Al-Sharim

“The Arabic name of my collection translates to Desert Mermaid.

“As a Qatari fashion designer, I was inspired by my childhood watching Disney’s The Little Mermaid and my country’s heritage linked to the region’s pearling industry.

“My name – Moza – means the precious pearl. I chose the beige and turquoise color palette to reflect the color of the sand and sea of ​​Qatar.

“The designs break the stereotype of the typical mermaid silhouette – it’s modern, modest yet alluring.”

Student: Moza Jassim Al-Sharim

E-mail: alsharim[at]vcu.edu

Noori by Noor Rashid Butt

“I’m from Pakistan, but I grew up in Qatar. The story of my collection strikes a chord with every third culture kid.

“Called Noori, my designs are inspired by my mother who I describe as a ‘bridge’ that connects two traditions, combining old and new craftsmanship with a touch of modernity.

“The ‘Noori’ collection uses block printing and traditional embroidery. The silhouettes, inspired by caftans, are a fusion of Pakistani and Qatari heritage.

“I see the collection as a journey of cultural exploration that embraces heritage from a contemporary perspective.”

Student: Noor Rashid Buttocks

E-mail: young.rashidbutt[at]gmail.com

Kandaka by Rana Elhadi

“The name of my collection is Kandaka, which is a symbol of female empowerment and freedom in my native Sudan. The collection was inspired by my mother’s definition of a strong, independent woman.

“The word Kandaka is associated with the Nubian queens of ancient Sudan who bravely fought for their rights and their country.

“They wore traditional white Sudanese clothes called thobs. These clothes are popular in Sudan to this day.

“I took the draped element of the outfit and merged it with streetwear fashion. The result was this interpretation that marries streetwear with elegance and practicality.”

Student: Rana Elhadi

E-mail: al-hadir[at]vcu.edu

Tiaba Nazir’s Systematic Choas

“Called Systematic Chaos, my collection is an expression of the darker emotions triggered by the pandemic.

“My series showcases hand puckering and weakening techniques through different textures. I mix unique shapes, silhouettes and materials in a range of thought-provoking designs.

“Systematic Chaos embodies the idea of ​​finding beauty in chaos and disorder. The collection is a refined take on gothic fashion with an avant-garde twist and is inspired by Vanitas – the Latin word for vanity.

“The drawings invite us to remember our own mortality while finding beauty in it.”

Student: Tiaba Nazir

E-mail: tiabanazir01[at]gmail.com

You are as sane as me by Iman Imran

“My collection raises awareness of maladaptive daydreaming while showing how our childhood memories change and mature over time, transforming our perspectives on past events.

“Just As Sane As I Am allows you to take a break from reality and put a smile on the face of the world. My collection inspires you to dream and explore in depth the limits of your imagination.

“It reminds us to find the beauty in our flaws. It celebrates the fact that we are not perfect and that our imperfections are what make us beautiful and unique.”

Student:Imran’s Faith

E-mail: iimran2002[at]outlook.com

