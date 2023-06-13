Maya Jama exudes elegance in a bodycon 5.5k corset dress





Maya Jamaonce once again reigned supreme over the style stakes as she prepared to present the first Love Island: Aftersun of the summer season. The 28-year-old star, who has firmly secured her status as ITV’s It-girl after her explosive debut as the new host of the popular dating show earlier this year, turned up the heat in a stunning satin dress slinky Sunday night. WATCH: Maya Jama shows off her amazing curves in a figure-hugging satin dress Making a splash in vintage fashion, Maya grabbed attention in a 90s Jean-Paul Gaultier blush peach corset dress. Featuring a dreamy lace-up back, strapless mesh bodice embellished with A satin yoke and vampy metal hardware, Maya’s 5500 fashion dress looked phenomenal on her feminine figure. The raven-haired beauty styled her glossy mane in mermaid waves, adding a feline touch of eyeliner, gold bronzer and a nude lip to complete her beauty glow. Taking to Twitter, Love Island fans flocked to comment on the former Radio 1 DJ’s vintage designer outfit. “I don’t watch Love Island, but everything Maya hosts turns to gold,” a said one fan, while another added, “Maya Jama is gorgeous as usual.” © Shutterstock Maya Jama pulled out all the stops to animate Love Island: Aftersun “Maya Jama is in a league of her own,” added a third fan, and judging by her unrivaled arsenal of designer dresses, crochet ensembles, and dreamy island ensembles, we agree. After proving herself as a TV cool girl, Maya’s style has remained firmly on our radar for summer inspiration. Her secret to dressing effortlessly? © Shutterstock Maya wore vintage Jean Paul Gautier “Crazy, louder outfits.” Speaking to Popsugar in an old interview, Maya revealed, “I would never wear black in my outfits just because I like to stand out, but I’ve started wearing a few little black dresses. I’m wearing one. now; small LBDs with coaches are kind of my vibe. ©Instagram Maya Jama stunned in an orange ensemble for the first episode of Love Island “And the printed pants, like the jeans, with lots of different prints and patterns, I really love it. I haven’t really been into specific trends, I’m just sticking with crazy, louder outfits this year.” ©Getty Maya Jama likes to elevate her style with bright colors Keep up to date with the latest celebrity storiesSubscribe to our GOOD MORNING! Send the newsletter and receive it directly in your inbox.

