Leather and silk petri dish spun from sugar: could the fashion of the future be grown in the laboratory? | australian way of life

Developing cleaner sources for raw materials is essential to reduce the (alarming) contribution of modes to global warming.
With this in mind, start-ups and scientists are rushing to recreate diamonds, silk and leather in the laboratory.
If they can succeed at scale, it will make a difference, says Christine Goulay, founder of Sustainabelle Advisory Services. Lab-grown materials can help eliminate supply chain risks related to human rights, animal welfare and biodiversity loss, she says.
But that’s a very big if. Nina Marenzi, the founder of Future Fabrics Expo taking place in London this month, says that when laboratory materials hit the market, it’s essential to ask the right questions or they will end up perpetuating the problems they were supposed to solve.
Synthesized silk
Traditional silk relies on a process known as sericulture where silkworms are reared until they are cocooned, then they are boiled, killing the moth inside. After that, the silk is extracted from the cocoon. A lab-grown alternative is attractive from an animal cruelty perspective and may use less energy than industrial silk production.
A few years ago, a textile called Microsilk began to attract industry attention. Developed by Bolt Threads (which also produces Mylo, a vegan leather), it is brewed in the laboratory using a technique called precision fermentation. Genetically modified yeast cells are mixed with sugar and water, and this mixture is left to ferment in large tanks until it becomes a liquid protein that can be extracted, spun and then woven into a textile .
Like silk, the fabric is a protein, and it shares some physical properties with real silk: it’s lightweight, smooth, and biodegradable. Between 2016 and 2019, the company that makes Microsilk received a $700 million valuation; made two dresses in collaboration with Stella McCartney; and released a tie and beanie under his own label.
But currently, there are no Microsilk products on the market. Indeed, subtle changes in temperature and pH can disrupt the fermentation process, making large-scale production difficult.
Even if these problems can be solved, Marenzi is concerned about the ingredients used to brew the silk. The main input is sugar, which usually comes from corn, which is usually grown as a genetically modified monoculture.
In an ideal world, the inputs needed to make proteins, known as raw materials, would not come from industrial farming systems where monocultures and the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides are widespread and pose a threat to the biodiversity. Tara St James, senior director of sustainability at Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles, points out that it’s worth asking whether raw materials could be put to better use, such as energy or food.
Brewed protein is another material emerging in this space also made by precision fermentation. It is produced by Japanese company Spiber Inc and can be made into a variety of textures including fleece, denim and fur. The company combines the synthesized DNA with a raw material of sugar and corn.
Their website describes a desire to switch to circular inputs and improve the way their corn and sugar are grown. In 2022, Spiber Inc started building its first full-scale factory in Thailand. They’ve released a very limited run of products with The North Face and Junya Watanabe, and there’s currently a 12% Brewed Protein, 88% Cotton Hoodie on sale at Pangaia for A$625.
Lab Leather
Not to be confused with the many alternatives to vegan leather already on the market, scientists are working on leather grown in the lab from cells of animal origin.
The resulting hides must share the properties of genuine leather: a combination of fat, protein, breathability and flexibility that has so far been virtually impossible to replicate using plants or plastic.
Goulay says that by replicating the structure of skin and using the same type of collagen, lab leathers are able to approximate their natural counterparts as closely as possible.
A few companies are working in this space, including New Jersey-based Modern Meadow and California-based VitroLabs, which last year received $46 million in Series A funding from investors including the conglomerate. luxury Kering.
To grow their leather, VitroLabs takes a small biopsy from a real cow and combines the harvested cells with nutrients to grow sheets of leather which then go through a simplified tanning process. VitroLabs states that the nutrients consist of amino acids, proteins, carbohydrates and vitamins from commercial suppliers.
Although VitroLabs’ pilot manufacturing facility has been operational for about a year and is actively seeking corporate partnerships, there are no items on the market yet.
If the slow pace of bringing lab-grown meats to market is any indication, a commercially viable product could be a long way off, though it will likely face fewer regulatory hurdles since it’s meant to be worn, not eaten. .
St James says using fewer animal products reduces problems with resource extraction, risks of biodiversity degradation, animal cruelty and links to deforestation issues in the chain supply.
Given that these products are nascent, Goulay says: It’s really hard to make sweeping claims about one thing being more sustainable than another. Just because something is grown in a lab doesn’t mean it needs to be collected. and analyze data.
Meanwhile, those wondering exactly how many cows it takes to grow leather in the lab should note that fetal bovine serum is widely used in cell culture.
Diamonds without mine
Lab-grown diamonds are already widely available commercially. Unlike natural diamonds, which were forged billions of years ago under intense earth pressure and heat, lab-grown versions grow much faster through processes that mimic those conditions.
The result is chemically identical to naturally mined stones, says Goulay. It is incredibly difficult to tell the difference.
The Natural Diamond Council disputes this and says that all lab-grown diamonds can be detected using professional testing equipment.
Lab-grown diamonds eliminate concerns about conflict minerals and the enormous potential negative environmental impacts of mining, Goulay said. However, there are concerns about the amount of energy it takes to produce them.
Livia Firth, founder of Eco-Age, says sustainability claims made by lab-grown diamond companies should be questioned. Lab-grown diamonds and diamonds are two completely different things. And they also have the right to exist. But I’m not sure lab-grown diamonds are more durable.
She says many factories’ claims about renewable energy are likely overstated. The solar panels are not able to power the whole factory, she said. Sometimes it’s just 10%.
Firth says the traditional diamond trade doesn’t always deserve its unethical reputation and can provide important livelihoods to the communities that depend on it. She visited diamond mines in Botswana for a documentary series released in 2020, and says every person, from teacher to truck driver, shop owner, restaurant waiter, tells you how proud they are to be a product of their economy, a product of the diamond industry.
Firth also believes that the mass production of synthetic diamonds does nothing to address the problem at the heart of fashion’s carbon footprint: overconsumption.
People get engaged with a ring that belongs to their grandmother, you pass on diamonds, she says. You don’t buy a new diamond multiple times.
