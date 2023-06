Rhapsody of Style: Saint Laurent SS24 Men’s Show

The designer wanted to showcase an evolved identity for Saint Laurent, exploring what the brand can offer the contemporary man. The SS24 collection draws inspiration from the Maison’s womenswear line, resulting in a seamless blend of sharp cuts and lightweight fabrics that exude a summery vibe. Structured garments have an air of weightlessness, while trousers rise high and fall in pleated formations, and shoulders display generous proportions or deviate from conventional shoulder constructions, embracing the House’s heritage.

Infused with contemporary elements that resonate with Berlin’s status as a queer Mecca, Vaccarello’s quintessential Saint Laurent tuxedos defy tradition when paired with delicately body-hugging satin tank tops. The designer also manipulates Chiffon, a typically feminine couture material, to highlight its gauzy and semi-transparent qualities, resulting in a perfect balance between sensuality and formality.

Vaccarello’s work in this collection is an evolution of his signature Saint Laurent aesthetic, and the result is undeniably stunning. While retaining the essence of the brand, it pushes the boundaries further, both metaphorically and literally, with an emphasis on volume. Sculpted shoulders reminiscent of marble slabs frame the models’ heads, tapering to tightly cinched waists accented by slim waistbands. Pants take center stage, starting at the high waist and moving from cigarette skinny to puffy and daring.

The silhouettes created by Vaccarello are reflected in the choice of fabrics. Chiffon drapes gracefully over the skin, tantalizingly revealing the torso, delivering a blend of voyeurism, sensuality and sophistication that defines the entire collection.

Silk sarongs, tied at the shoulder, cascade behind the wearer, imbuing the collection with a softer touch. Off-the-shoulder moments ooze glamour, but in a twist, Vaccarello opts for jersey, adding a contemporary twist. Silk appears repeatedly, enveloping the body in opulence, adorning form-fitting ensembles that expose the collarbones and project a fresh, elegant identity. The subtle incorporation of white bow ties into the shirts subverts expectations, deviating from the norm of black bow ties.

Footwear remains the epitome of Saint Laurent, with form-fitting heeled boots crafted from glossy patent leather and premium materials. Footwear completes the collection, taking it to new heights. This season, Vaccarello’s designs embody romance, ease, openness and progressiveness, surpassing all previous collections in this respect.

After five years at the helm, Vaccarello has undoubtedly found his stride. The key point of the SS24 show is to wrap oneself in an abundance of fabric, inadvertently revealing just enough to captivate the eye. This approach encapsulates the essence of Saint Laurent’s attitude, a quality that continues to resonate and drive the brand’s success.

