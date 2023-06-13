Jennifer Lopez wears neoprene dress for The Flash premiere





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stopped by the flash premiered last night, and took the opportunity to kiss on the red carpet, which, very cute, romantic, etc. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images And while the PDA is noted! And! timed! we’re here to discuss Jennifer’s outfit, a black and peach dress by Gucci that’s basically part skirt, part sexy unzipped jumpsuit (would have in diving fabric). It’s truly giving “first at 7, scuba photo shoot at 8”, in the best possible way. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth//Getty Images While we’re here daydreaming about owning this dress, recall that Jennifer and Ben just dropped $60 million on a giant Beverly Hills mansion for their blended family, complete with amenities including, but not limited to, a wine cellar. , a whiskey lounge, a nail salon, an indoor pickleball court, a boxing ring, 15 fireplaces and 24 bathrooms. The couple have been looking for a home for what seems like forever, but it only makes sense that they want their home to be perfect! Like Jennifer said vogue in 2022, their children are at the forefront when it comes to merging their households: Transitioning is a process that needs to be handled very carefully, she explained. They have so many feelings. They are teenagers. But it’s going very well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his children have a new ally in me and my children have a new ally in him, someone who truly loves and cares for them, but who can to have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally connected. Mehera Bonner is a celebrity and entertainment news writer who loves Bravo and Antiques tour with the same enthusiasm, she was previously entertainment editor at Marie Claire and has been covering pop culture for over a decade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a44184662/jlo-wetsuit-dress-flash-premiere/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

