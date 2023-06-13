A sink or skirted cabinet can dress up your kitchen or bathroom

The decorative skirt, it seems, is back.
Interior designer Leanne Ford is a fan, using them on cabinets in her own Pittsburgh home. The truth is, a sink skirt is almost always brought about by necessity, whether it’s a unique sink shape, vintage cabinetry, a tight budget, or just a lazy way to hide the pipes, she said. But even if it comes from necessity, the beauty that a skirt offers is unique. Opting for a skirt instead of a wardrobe really creates a layer of warmth, style and texture in an otherwise sometimes cold room.
They can also be a quick fix during renovations. Vintage sinks can’t just fit in a tall cabinet, says Ford. Custom cabinets are a big project, but you can make a skirt in an afternoon. They are also affordable; even the most expensive fabric is likely to be cheaper than wardrobes.
Sometimes a skirt is a more intentional part of the design concept. When designing a guesthouse for a client in Litchfield County, Connecticut, Peter Dolkas wanted to add softness to an open kitchen in the main living space. There were plans for the contractor cabinets and we removed some of them to add skirts instead. We just felt like it was much more appropriate for a small cottage setting, says Dolkas, who co-founded a Brooklyn-based interior design company. Studio Dorion with Michelle Ficker. But Dolkas points out that, in this case, the valance was also practical: the owners wanted to keep the kitchen free of appliances, but still have them close at hand. Skirts allowed for easy access.
Sean Symington, an interior designer who splits his time between England and Toronto, likes to use a skirt to conceal plumbing under pedestal sinks. They can also hide extra toiletries. Symington also recently used a fabric valance to conceal laundry appliances in a new home. This property had a laundry room located directly next to the kitchen breakfast area, which meant the washing machine and dryer were fully exposed, says Symington, who decided to hide them with a gathered curtain . Its purpose was not just to conceal, but to add warmth. We wanted to distract from the basic builder finishes without having to replace anything, says Symington.
Whether you’re trying to hide an eyesore, fancy a new look, or just want to add more storage, a skirt could be the answer. Here’s what you need to know to rock the skirt look.
While famed British designer Beata Heuman once draped a sink in a cashmere velvet skirt, you’re going to want a fabric that can be washed, says Dolkas. Nancy Johnson, the content creator behind The house on the hillside, also recommends a lighter fabric like quilted cotton, which allows for nicer, tighter pleats and a soft, flowing skirt. She also suggests pre-washing fabrics in case they shrink.
Accurate measurement is essential. If you don’t want to constantly wash a dirty hem, make sure the skirt skims the floor rather than puddling on it. If you’re using curtain rings to hang fabric, be sure to consider their size when determining length.
Part of the charm of a skirted sink is how the fabric drapes. To get some breadth, you’ll need 1-2 times the width of the opening you plan to go around. Also, says Symington, it’s a good idea to make the skirt in two panels, so you can open the curtains on either side to access what’s underneath.
Dolkas suggests adding pinch pleats for structure. To create a ruffle, copy Symington’s trick of having a seamstress sew the pocket a few inches from the top, leaving a flap of fabric hanging down. If you’re comfortable with a sewing machine, Johnson says you can sew pleats using a universal ruffle foot, then press and sew over any pleats lower down for a graduated pleat.
For cabinets, a tension rod can hold up a skirt in a pinch, but it may not stand up to daily handling. Instead, Dolkas prefers coffee rejuvenation curtain material, which is available in both inside and outside mounted styles. For a pedestal sink, Johnson suggests using heavy-duty self-adhesive Velcro attached to both the skirt and the sink. Or, says Dolkas, you can use strong magnets to attach the fabric to a cast iron sink.
Laura Fenton is a New York-based writer. She writes the weekly newsletter Live small.