A sink or skirted cabinet can dress up your kitchen or bathroom





Comment this story Comment Sinks and skirted cabinets seem to be popping up everywhere, a ruffled miniskirt sink in the pages of House & Garden; a lavishly gathered laundry skirt on the cover of Schumachers’ glossy Frederic; a gingham-draped island in actress Lily Allens home. These skirts are chic, fresh and modern, rather than stuffy or country. The decorative skirt, it seems, is back. Interior designer Leanne Ford is a fan, using them on cabinets in her own Pittsburgh home. The truth is, a sink skirt is almost always brought about by necessity, whether it’s a unique sink shape, vintage cabinetry, a tight budget, or just a lazy way to hide the pipes, she said. But even if it comes from necessity, the beauty that a skirt offers is unique. Opting for a skirt instead of a wardrobe really creates a layer of warmth, style and texture in an otherwise sometimes cold room. They can also be a quick fix during renovations. Vintage sinks can’t just fit in a tall cabinet, says Ford. Custom cabinets are a big project, but you can make a skirt in an afternoon. They are also affordable; even the most expensive fabric is likely to be cheaper than wardrobes. How to turn a soulless kitchen into a warm and inviting space Sometimes a skirt is a more intentional part of the design concept. When designing a guesthouse for a client in Litchfield County, Connecticut, Peter Dolkas wanted to add softness to an open kitchen in the main living space. There were plans for the contractor cabinets and we removed some of them to add skirts instead. We just felt like it was much more appropriate for a small cottage setting, says Dolkas, who co-founded a Brooklyn-based interior design company. Studio Dorion with Michelle Ficker. But Dolkas points out that, in this case, the valance was also practical: the owners wanted to keep the kitchen free of appliances, but still have them close at hand. Skirts allowed for easy access. Sean Symington, an interior designer who splits his time between England and Toronto, likes to use a skirt to conceal plumbing under pedestal sinks. They can also hide extra toiletries. Symington also recently used a fabric valance to conceal laundry appliances in a new home. This property had a laundry room located directly next to the kitchen breakfast area, which meant the washing machine and dryer were fully exposed, says Symington, who decided to hide them with a gathered curtain . Its purpose was not just to conceal, but to add warmth. We wanted to distract from the basic builder finishes without having to replace anything, says Symington. Whether you’re trying to hide an eyesore, fancy a new look, or just want to add more storage, a skirt could be the answer. Here’s what you need to know to rock the skirt look. Back to menu While famed British designer Beata Heuman once draped a sink in a cashmere velvet skirt, you’re going to want a fabric that can be washed, says Dolkas. Nancy Johnson, the content creator behind The house on the hillside, also recommends a lighter fabric like quilted cotton, which allows for nicer, tighter pleats and a soft, flowing skirt. She also suggests pre-washing fabrics in case they shrink. Back to menu Accurate measurement is essential. If you don’t want to constantly wash a dirty hem, make sure the skirt skims the floor rather than puddling on it. If you’re using curtain rings to hang fabric, be sure to consider their size when determining length. Back to menu Part of the charm of a skirted sink is how the fabric drapes. To get some breadth, you’ll need 1-2 times the width of the opening you plan to go around. Also, says Symington, it’s a good idea to make the skirt in two panels, so you can open the curtains on either side to access what’s underneath. Dolkas suggests adding pinch pleats for structure. To create a ruffle, copy Symington’s trick of having a seamstress sew the pocket a few inches from the top, leaving a flap of fabric hanging down. If you’re comfortable with a sewing machine, Johnson says you can sew pleats using a universal ruffle foot, then press and sew over any pleats lower down for a graduated pleat. Back to menu For cabinets, a tension rod can hold up a skirt in a pinch, but it may not stand up to daily handling. Instead, Dolkas prefers coffee rejuvenation curtain material, which is available in both inside and outside mounted styles. For a pedestal sink, Johnson suggests using heavy-duty self-adhesive Velcro attached to both the skirt and the sink. Or, says Dolkas, you can use strong magnets to attach the fabric to a cast iron sink. Laura Fenton is a New York-based writer. She writes the weekly newsletter Live small. More coverage for home and garden See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/home/2023/06/13/how-dress-up-your-kitchen-with-skirted-sink-or-cabinet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos