Menswear brand Barcelona will triple the number of stores to 400 outlets in 2023





Barcelona, ​​a menswear and fashion brand, said it will nearly triple its store network to more than 400 doors this year and also enter new segments, further accelerating expansion in smaller towns. The Ahmedabad-based brand was founded in 2015 by Jaimin Gupta and now has over 130 stores in addition to its B2B app where stock is wholesaled to clothing retailers. They have over 7000 apparel retailers registered on the app and aim to onboard 1 lakh retailers in FY24. “We double our sales every year and as our store network expands, revenue will also increase. We provide value products and an affordable range of fashion apparel in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” said Jaimin Gupta, Barcelona general manager. plans to launch family stores under its name to sell products in the men’s, women’s and children’s areas. The company has partnered with Khadim for the footwear category in its stores and XYXX for the loungewear segment. India’s apparel market grew 15% in 2022-23, but the sales growth was entirely due to higher prices as volumes or products purchased fell 3%, according to the Clothing Manufacturers Association. of India (CMAI). However, there is a shift towards the branded clothing market, which now accounts for 30% of the segment compared to 25% almost five years ago. The Rs 8 lakh crore clothing retail sector in India has grown broadly in line with nominal GDP over the years and analysts expect this trend to continue over the next decade. The organized portion, however, saw higher growth of 18% as revenues increased and consumers gradually shifted to organized formats. Barcelona, ​​which filed for an IPO, closed FY23 with a topline of Rs 175 crores. The company is banking heavily on the growing demand for menswear in India, especially in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, driven by increased fashion awareness on various social media platforms. He also tapped Sonu Sood as his brand ambassador to create brand recall in cities beyond the metros. “The IPO process itself gives the company a marketing and branding edge, which not only helps us raise funds, but also creates brand equity,” said said Gupta, adding that the company’s vision is to create the largest network of clothing stores in the country. B2B app. In men’s retail fashion, most rated lifestyle fashion retailers focus on the Rs 1,500-3,000 price points, with Tata’s Westside being the only player that focuses on a relatively lower price range from 600 to 1,500 rupees. Also, casual wear is growing at a higher rate than formal wear in the segment, especially after the entry of H&M and Zara which increased the competitive intensity. As the most populous country in the world, India is an attractive market for ambitious apparel brands as rising disposable incomes lead to a further widening of the consumer base of the pyramid. “We analyzed the gap for premium clothing for the middle-class economy, creating new trends and increasing the availability of brand-name quality clothing at breakthrough prices,” Gupta said.

