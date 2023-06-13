MSCHF unveils its microscopic handbag, a speck-sized tote





MSCHF, the creative collective responsible for the Big Red Boots that graced New York Fashion Week in February, is thinking smaller for its next accessory release. Much smaller. On Wednesday, the group plans to unveil its microscopic handbag, a speckled interpretation of Louis Vuittons OnTheGo tote bag. The bag measures 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers, making it smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to fit through a needle’s eye. From a distance, the neon green bag looks like a radioactive poppy seed or nugget fragment. Only when enlarged are its translucent handles and Louis Vuitton monogram clearly visible. It’s not the kind of tote bag that can be filled with veggies at the farmer’s market: at most, it could be used to carry a wafer or two. MSCHF Creative Director Kevin Wiesner positioned the bag as a commentary on the impracticality of ever-diminishing luxury handbags. I think the bag is a fun object because it derives from something strictly functional, he said in an interview. But it basically became jewelry.

He said MSCHF aimed to take this trend to its logical conclusion by removing all utility bags, leaving only a brand signifier. It’s the latest word in bag miniaturization, MSCHF said in a statement. The bag will be sold this month as a lot in Just Phriends, an auction organized by Sarah Andelman, the former artistic director of the Parisian boutique Colette, closed in 2017, and Joopiter, the auction house founded by Pharrell Williams.

Mr Wiesner said MSCHF did not seek permission to use Louis Vuitton’s logo or design, despite Mr Williams having recently been appointed as a male designer for the luxury brand. We are big in the school of forgiveness, not permission, Mr. Wiesner said. (MSCHF settled a Nike lawsuit in 2021, and a Vans trademark lawsuit is on appeal to federal court.) But he noted that Mr Williams had shown a fondness for odd-sized objects: Pharrell likes big hats, so we made him an incredibly small bag.

It’s all consistent with MSCHF’s history of provocative antics. Officially founded in Brooklyn in 2019 by Mr. Wiesner, Gabriel Whaley, Daniel Greenberg, Stephen Tetreault and Lukas Bentel, the collective has long relied on parody and polemics to comment on the absurdities of consumer culture. His drops have included $76,000 Birkinstock sandals made from Birkin bags (released with the blessing of neither Birkenstock nor Herms) and a pair of Jesus shoes, or custom Nike Air Max 97s containing holy water from the Jordan River. . While these projects allowed MSCHF to poke fun at sneaker culture and organized religion, the microscopic bag forms the brand’s eye in the luxury handbag market. When it comes to handbags, size matters. Take into account ridiculously vast Burberry bag considered a misstep in Succession. Or the Teensy Valentino handbag that Lizzo wore from the American Music Awards red carpet to same stratosphereor the hum micro bag that Jacquemus debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2019. And while luxury bags are seen as desirable in part because some hold their value, new it-bags are being anointed at a dizzying pace from more minimal luxury offerings like mini cleo pradas And Bottega Venetas candy-waist Jodie to more funky trendy bags like Cookie Bag Puppets and Puppets And Micro egg Simone Rochas. MSCHF had been discussing the idea of ​​a miniature handbag for several months when Mr Whaley presented the idea to Ms Andelman during a visit to Paris. She jumped at the chance to offer a less obvious bag than those typically available at auction. Christies and Sothebys, they have these Herms bags, Ms Andelman said. It’s become so common, which scares me.

MSCHF approached several industrial manufacturers specializing in biotechnology, which Mr. Wiesner said he found through a combination of questions and Google. Many said no. The whole process was an exercise in persuasion, Mr. Wiesner recalls, because you walk into a production line that makes stents and ask them to make a sculpture. Eventually, they got a yes from a manufacturer he declined to name. The bag was created from resin through a process called two-photon polymerization, a kind of 3D printing for microscopic objects. The OnTheGo style was chosen because its design, a simple rectangle with a prominent logo, could be reproduced legibly on such a small scale, Wiesner said. Its bright color and slight translucency are intended to make it more visible when illuminated from below on a microscope slide. (According to MSCHF, the bag will be sold in a sealed gel case pre-assembled under a microscope with a digital display.) When samples of the bag arrived a few months ago, they were so small that Mr Wiesner said the team had lost some. But at least one surviving bag will be on display later this month, affixed under its microscope, during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. On June 19, it will be auctioned off online to a buyer who Wiesner hopes won’t treat it too respectfully. I almost hope someone eats it, he says.

