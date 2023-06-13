Emily Blunt looks elegant in a red dress at a charity gala





Last night, Emily Blunt embodied elegance while raising awareness for a cause close to her heart. The actress was among the hosts of the 17th Annual Benefit Gala for the American Institute for Stuttering, a nonprofit dedicated to affordable speech-language pathology services, held in New York City. She wore a stunning red long-sleeved dress with a collar and bow, paired with matching red heeled sandals. She completed the look with gold and diamond Anita Ko rings and wore natural and pink makeup. Gotham//Getty Images Blunt attended the gala to help raise awareness about stuttering, a speech impediment she faced growing up. She said Access Hollywood before the event, I understand the fate. I understand the trip. I understand how difficult it can be, when you have so much to say and so much to share with the world, how limited it is. It’s like a cage on people’s true character. So, it’s an emotional cause and that’s one I’ve been through, and I understand. I love coming here because you hear people’s stories. She added: That’s really what I tell everyone is that it’s not all about you, it’s just part of you. Everyone has something, it’s just your thing. Craig Barrit//Getty Images Blunt has previously spoken about her experience with the speech impediment and how it ultimately led her to study acting. Stutterers are some of the bravest people because it’s such a minefield every time you open your mouth, she said in an interview with You in 2021. I really didn’t want to be an actress, she added. I had a deliberate resistance to it because I couldn’t imagine doing a job where you had to talk all the time. The actress said she was able to improve her speech by speaking in different silly accents, her first introduction to performance. In fact, it gave me an ease that I wasn’t capable of otherwise, she said. It was the making of me, in so many ways. Sabrina Park is a Digital Fellow at HarpersBAZAAR.com where she covers news, fashion and culture. When she’s not writing, she loves hanging out with her cat, reading outdoors, and scrolling through the depths of TikTok.

