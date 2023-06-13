Fashion boutique embraces nature in Mexico City and other news – SURFACE

DESIGN SEND Our daily view of the world through the prism of design. BY EDITORS June 13, 2023

New Sandra Weils store in Mexico City. Photograph by Fabian Martnez

The Design Dispatch offers essential, expert-written news from the design world, curated by our dedicated team. Think of it as your cheat sheet for the day in the design delivered to your inbox before you’ve had your coffee.Subscribe now. Got something our readers need to see? Submit it here Fashion boutique embraces nature in Mexico City Housed in a former private home on bustling Avenida Horacio, fashion designer Sandra WeillThe new store is an urban oasis that echoes its surroundings in Polanco, the center of fashion and culture in Mexico City. Made by a local company Prez Palacios Arquitectos Associates (PPAA), a landmark spiral staircase invites shoppers into a world of monochromatic hues, an immersive journey through rooms adorned with deep greens, warm browns and pristine whites. Each room is a testament to PPAA’s meticulous attention to detail and bold celebration of the natural elements. In brown bedrooms, the rugged charm of natural jute flooring and textured walls serve as a warm backdrop for Weils’ designs. A hanging tree trunk displaying handbags weaves an intriguing narrative of urban-nature fusion. Strategically placed geometric orange tables draw attention to accessories and jewelry, providing an eclectic contrast to the rooms’ earthy palette. The marble-clad white room houses an imposing gray rock, a geological masterpiece reflected in the full-length mirrors. Its raw robustness contrasts sharply with the romantic silhouettes of the garments that line the racks, creating a dynamic play of textures. The green rooms pay homage to nature in the most literal sense, with potted plants serving as hat racks and tree stumps serving as rustic display plinths. Overlooking Parque Amrica, a plant-laden Juliet balcony adds a touch of outdoor serenity to the indoor retail experience. Nate’s story

The Chengdu Museum of Natural History by Pelli Clarke & Partners. Photography by Arch-Exist

Pelli Clarke & Partners channels jagged mountain peaks for a Chengdu museum. THE Chengdu Natural History Museum in China, designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners and CSWADI, features faceted rock forms clad in perforated granite panels. Completed in 2022, the 538,000 square foot museum is part of an entrepreneurial hub in Chengdu that combines public spaces, shops, cafe, galleries, cinema and educational facilities. Its design channels the jagged mountain peaks of Sichuan Province, with interconnected rock volumes creating exhibition spaces separated by light-filled public spaces; the facade features perforated granite panels that allow natural light to filter through. The Joyce Foundation names recipients of the Joyce Awards, its grantmaking program. The Joyce Foundation has announced the winners of the Joyce Rewards, its flagship grant program. The foundation awards $2.625 million annually to support organizations and artists in the arts. Each recipient will receive $75,000 to create large-scale artwork in the Great Lakes region, commissioned by nonprofits and local organizations such as Cleveland Gallery SPACES and the National Public Housing Museum in Chicago. This year’s projects address pressing issues including urban planning, land stewardship, queer resistance, indigenous recovery, and using emerging technologies for social good. The multidisciplinary group of winners includes Regina Agu, Sonny Mehta, Marisa Morn Jahn, Marlena Myles and Julie Tolentino. Hauser & Wirth will inaugurate its new Parisian gallery with a Henry Taylor exhibition. Despite rumors of a growing French art market after Brexit, major international galleries are slow to establish themselves in Paris. However, this fall Hauser & Wirth will open in a 19th century neoclassical mansion located near the Champs-lys. The 8,600 square foot space, reimagined by local studio Laplace, will feature a site-specific installation by British artist Martin Creed on the spiral staircase; the opening exhibition will feature never-before-seen works by Los Angeles artist Henry Taylor coinciding with his retrospective at the Whitney Museum.



Image courtesy of Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn museum attendance soars after criticism His Pablo-Matic. Reviews of the Picasso and Feminism exhibition co-curated by Australian comic Hannah Gadsby have been scathing, criticizing the show for its low scholarship, lack of significant artwork and knee-jerk politics. Despite the negative reception, the exhibits opening at the Brooklyn Museum have seen a 51 percent increase in general admission. The museum supports the controversial exhibit, welcoming the debate it has sparked. The exhibition aims to explore Picasso’s problematic legacy through a juxtaposition of his works with those of female artists, prompting discussions of the male-dominated canon of modern art. The American Institute of Architects nominates Evelyn Lee as 2025 President-elect. Evelyn Lee was elected 2025 President-elect of the American Institute of Architects. A prominent figure in the industry, Lee is known for her roles at Slack Technologies and as the founder of the architecture practice. The Lees campaign aims to rethink the practice of architecture, rethink collaboration within the profession, and rethink the value of architects beyond practice. SFMOMA acquires dismantled Tokyo capsule Nakagin Capsule Tower. Last spring, demolition crews began dismantling Tokyo’s Nakagin Capsule Tower, marking the end of an architectural experiment. However, curator Tatsuyuki Maeda managed to save 23 capsules, one of which, Capsule A1302 belonging to architect Kisho Kurokawa, was acquired by SFMOMA. The museum’s curator of architecture and design, Jennifer Dunlop Fletcher, considers it an important addition to their collection, aligning with their focus on conceptual and forward-looking architecture.

Timothée Chalamet. Photography by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

