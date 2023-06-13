Fashion
16 best summer dress sales to buy in 2023
Whether you’re going on a beach vacation or attending a big summer wedding, chances are you need a new dress. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to look and feel your best.
Popular retailers like Nordstrom and Macy’s currently have tons of markdowns in their clearance sections that you won’t want to miss. And we dug for you! From sporty pieces for everyday wear to a designer chiffon option, we’ve rounded up our favorite summer dresses below that you could wear for any occasion this season and they’re all under $100!
To start saving, you can keep scrolling to check out the affordable finds below, or you can shop this item by retailer.
Nordström | Nordstrom Rack | Amazon | Macy’s
Sale on Nordstrom summer dresses
Billabong x Sun Chasers wrap dress
Featuring ruffled trim on the skirt and sleeves, this tropical wrap dress is made from 100% viscose, making it an airy and comfortable option for summer. You can score the green floral option for 30% off at Nordstrom.
Calson Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Midi Dress
Crafted from 100% polyester, the brand says this wrap dress is airy and lightweight to keep you cool on your summer outings. Dress it up with wedges or heels, or with your favorite sneakers.
River Island Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your summer workwear or need a comfortable everyday piece, this wrap dress could be your next wardrobe staple. It’s made from 100% cotton, which means it’s extremely breathable in hot weather.
Madewell Layton Midi Dress
You can score this cute Madewell midi dress for under $100! Featuring a button front, the dress is designed with flirty puff sleeves and is meant to fall below the knee.
Nordstrom Rack Summer Dresses On Sale
Torch Surplice velvet wrap dress
This classic knit dress will get plenty of use this season, from the office to dinner to everyday errands. Don’t miss it while it’s on sale for less than $20!
Good Luck Gem Button-Up Mini Dress
You’ll be on trend with this sporty yet effortlessly chic dress this season. In addition, it is extremely versatile; you can dress it up with heeled sandals or pair it with classic white sneakers.
Angie Herringbone Stripe Midi Dress
Featuring a cutout back and subtle slip, this herringbone dress will keep you cool and stylish all summer long. We also love the ruffled sleeves for an alluring touch.
Max Studio Ruffle Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Available in five colorways, this tiered floral dress is a great option for a summer bridal shower or date night. And that 78% markdown makes it so affordable.
Sale on Amazon summer dresses
Ouges buttoned skater dress
Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, you’ll live in this skater dress all season long. It has nearly 25,000 Amazon reviews and a verified appraiser wrote: “This comfy summer dress can be worn up or down – very versatile. The right price and a very flattering design. Love it!”
DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Dress
Who doesn’t love a dress with pockets? To make it even better, this casual option is also on sale for 28% off. It comes in over 30 shades and patterns and has nearly 25,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
Grecerelle Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
You’ll have endless opportunities to wear this rayon-blend dress, and maybe that’s because it comes in over 40 styles to choose from. A critic agrees and wrote how comfy it was: “Love this dress. No complaints! The fabric is soft and stretchy. It can be worn with heels/wedges or dressed up with sandals.”
BTFBM bohemian maxi dress
If you have a formal event this summer, this elegant bohemian dress is a great affordable option. It’s available in over 20 colors and some shades are 20% off.
Macy’s Summer Dress Sale
Pink Hippie sleeveless smocked long dress
We’ve seen this style of dress everywhere this season, and you can pick it up at Macy’s for under $20! It comes in pretty florals or solid hues. The brand notes that you will want to size up as this is a junior fit.
1.State Smocked Waist Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This long dress is perfect for the day or you can dress it up with a moto or denim jacket for windy nights. It features a smocked waistline that makes it extremely flattering for all body types.
Cece gingham baby doll dress
This flowy babydoll-style dress features puff sleeves and a mock collar that can be worn for a variety of occasions, from weekend brunch to exploring a new city. You can mark it for 40% off!
Calvin Klein Open Back Chiffon Maxi Dress
A special occasion is coming up? You can get this designer dress 42% off. Featuring an elegant high neckline, the brand specifies that this dress is made from a smooth chiffon fabric.
