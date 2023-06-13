Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives back through art and fashion





Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander maybe he trained up north with Team Canada for the World Cup in the offseason, but his mind was always on his OKC community. The thunder guard combined his passion for fashion and giving back by providing scholarships for 30 Oklahoma City students to attend Camp Contemporary at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. The young artists spent the week at SGAs Camp Contemporary Takeover learning about street art, fashion and sneaker design, all areas near and dear to the heart of Gilgeous-Alexanders. At the start of the week, each student was given a pair of blank Converse sneakers that they would spend each day designing and customizing. With the help of a skilled artist, the students went through the process of creating a concept, sketching, designing, drawing and painting their creations on their sneaker canvas. On the last day of camp, each student marched to showcase their unique sneakers in a fashion show. SGA may have been hundreds of miles away, but its presence was certainly felt throughout the week. Each day, students were surprised with a special delivery of assorted Thunder and Converse items, ranging from baseball caps and fanny packs to wristbands and Frisbees. Gilgeous-Alexander even sent students a video welcoming them to SGA Camp Contemporary Takeover and saying, “I’m super excited for Friday’s photos. Hope you are having an amazing week! Gilgeous-Alexander was voted Most Stylish Man of the Year by GQ in 2022 and has enjoyed using his gift of fashion and creativity to give back to Oklahoma City ever since. In December, he hosted 17 students from a local nonprofit organization in a sneaker customization workshop at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, his first taste of what the combination of his enthusiasm for fashion and his community well- beloved of Oklahoma City could do. It was a great opportunity to give back to the community, connect with kids, and connect with something I love doing and have a passion for, Gilgeous-Alexander said in December. This makes it more genuine and genuine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nba.com/thunder/news/shai-gives-gack-230613 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos