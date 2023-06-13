‘You must think of the love in your house and not of the hatred of your neighbour’

Bad Bunny (Illustration: Alex Cochran/Photo: Getty Images)

Bad Bunny is known for breaking down barriers and breaking stereotypes. Earlier this year, he became the first Latin music artist, as well as the first Spanish-language artist, to headline the Coachella festival; prior to that historic moment, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican trap/reggaeton superstar, real name Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2022. And Ocasio continues to dominate streaming services with his two most recent singles. one x100to, a collaboration with Grupo Frontera and the regional Mexican music debut of Bad Bunny, recently became the first song of its kind to top Billboard charts in the United States and around the world. In the meantime, WHERE DOES SHE GO extended its record for top 10 charts in Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart history. This last track has also just been selected as the international theme for Pepsi’s Press Play on Summer campaign, in collaboration with Apple Music.

But in addition to all of his musical milestones, the three-time Grammy Award winner is also an icon of transgressive style, challenging and disrupting concepts of traditional Latin masculinity with her bold, genderless fashion choices.

Bad Bunny attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Pictures: Getty Images)

Some of Ocasios’ most memorable looks include a red PVC miniskirt and anti-sexual harassment-themed thigh-high boots. music video for Yo Perreo Sola; a slogan t-shirt protesting the murder of homeless trans Puerto Rican Alexa Negrn Luciano (which he paired with a pleated school uniform kilt to grab headlines Tonight’s show performance); a Burberry maxi dress and jeweled updo at the 2022 Met Gala; a backless Jacquemus suit and floral bridal train at this year’s Gala; and miscellaneous Instagram-worthy sharp neon manicure.

It is perhaps unintentionally symbolic that Ocasio plays a lifeguard in his Press Play on Summer commercial, as it could be argued that he saves the lives of young people, especially the lives of young boys, by showing them that it is OK to express themselves.

Bad Bunny attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala. (Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

I think about myself, how comfortable I am, what I’m comfortable with, how good I can feel doing what I want to do and what I feel. This is what my personality looks like, without thinking what other people might think, Ocasio said evenly. Yahoo Espaol, speaking by phone from Puerto Rico. A lot of people come to tell me things. I meet people who sometimes don’t even listen to my music, but somehow I contributed to their lives. And sometimes it’s weird, ’cause I still find it hard to [grasp] the impact what I do can have. It always shocks me. But it’s good to know that [I can] contribute something positive to the lives of others.

Bad Bunny dresses up in his video for Yo Perreo Sola.” (Photo: YouTube)

Ocasio humbly asserts that he never sought to change the world with his risque sartorial statements, not even once he became one of the most influential pop stars on the planet. I don’t think that ever happened. There’s no point where I say, Oh, I have that power, even with fashion or with music or anything. I think the only tool I’ve ever used is to be myself, he insists. And I repeat: I am always surprised at how much just by being myself I have accomplished so much. What I’ve done is just be me, be myself, whether it’s the way I dress, the way I sing, the way I perform the songs, the videos, everything . I continue to use the same technique. It’s the easiest thing I can do is be myself and act from my heart.

Bad Bunny wears a T-shirt to protest the murder of trans woman Alexa Negrn Luciano on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2020. (Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Of course, any star as big as Bad Bunny will have enemies: for every fanatic who approaches him with heartwarming stories of how he’s a life-changing, game-changing role model, there’s a Twitter troll ready to pounce. But Ocasio says, I always prefer to stick with the positive stuff, stick with the kind of stories, comments and anecdotes from people who have a positive impact. There is a saying that you should think about love in your house and not about hating your neighbor. Things could really affect me. They really could. [But] everyone is different and everyone has their own way of thinking, and not everyone will ever agree 100%. There will always be people who like what you do and people who don’t. There are people who will support you. There are people who don’t like what you do. There are people who love you and people who hate you. It’s inevitable. No one will ever be 100% loved. So it depends on how you want to see it. And I always stay with the positive. I keep the people who love me, with the good comments, with the people who support me. And the others? Well, that’s it.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend Diddy & Doja Cat’s After Party at Club Love on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Ocasio, who currently resides in Los Angeles, maintains that lax attitude as his summer heats up with rumored new girlfriend Kendall Jenner. He’s a top power coupler who’s been the constant target of tabloid gossip (one day ago reports are circulating of an Ocasio/Jenner split; the next day there is speculation that Jenner is pregnant with Bunny’s baby). But Ocasio shrugs it off, I think it’s always been there and always will be. It’s funny. It makes me sad, and it’s pitiful at the same time not for me, but more for people [who spread gossip], because it’s funny how confidently they speak. It’s like, ‘What a jerk; they have no idea about anything. And you laugh too. It’s like, ‘Really, how is that possible?’ But I think you get used to it over time. It is not the first time. When you’re exposed to fame and that environment, well, now anybody can say what they want about you.

“But the antidote is to be sure of who you are and to enjoy life as much as I do. Because at the end of the day, I’m the only one who knows and the only one who knows how I feel.

