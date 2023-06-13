Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka channels royalty in Kate Middleton’s sparkly cape dress





Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, opted out of acknowledging her father’s indictment on Monday, marking a much happier event instead: his daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah. The mother-of-three shared a gallery of family photos on her Instagram account as a tribute to her daughter’s coming-of-age celebration, in which Ivanka looked mesmerizing in a sparkly Jenny Packham dress once worn by the Princess of Wales. Ivanka, 41, styled her $6,091 ‘Lotus Lady’ cape-effect tulle dress from the coveted British designer with peep-toe heels. Her blonde hair fell over her shoulders in loose curls as she sported a flawless mix of sparkly makeup. Ivanka Trump wore Jenny Packham’s “Lotus Lady” dress. Munoz Photography The businesswoman wrote on Instagram: “With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabellas Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We look back on the weekend with full hearts and a abundance of joy and gratitude. DO NOT MISS :Ivanka Trump shows off her second royal wedding dress after being photographed with Prince William “From his commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through his volunteer work with the Circle of Friendship and Whispering Manes, the heart and Arabella’s commitment to making a positive impact embody the spirit of this special milestone. Ivanka wore Jenny Packham’s embellished Lotus Lady dress “We couldn’t be more proud of the extraordinary young woman she has become. His kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May his Bat Mitzvah be the start of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter. in his life”. MORE:Ivanka Trump makes a surprise appearance at the royal wedding in a figure-hugging dress ©Getty Images Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress The Princess of Wales wore Jenny Packham’s ’embellished Margot dress’ to the world premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ in September 2021 and grabbed headlines as a shimmering Bond girl wearing the now iconic gold outfit. ©Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate turned heads on the red carpet Princess Kate’s statement, sequin dress has since become one of her most memorable fashion moments to date. With the dress featuring a sculpting twisted waist, plunging neckline and billowing royal cape, it’s easy to suggest Mrs. Trump was inspired by the sublime royal red carpet moment. ©Getty The Princess of Wales was a total golden girl Jenny Packham has long been one of Princess Kate’s most beloved designers. The royal debuted an exquisite light blue dress by the British designer at the world premiere of “Spectre” in October 2015, which she and Prince William attended with Prince Harry. Synonymous with Packham’s feminine designs, Princess Kate’s dress boasted a sheer back and jeweled waistband with the unforgettable dress featuring criss-cross detailing that showed off a hint of Kate’s lower back. ©Getty The Princess of Wales donned a cloud blue Jenny Packham dress in 2015 She completed her look with sparkly earrings, strappy platform sandals and styled her chocolate hair into a sleek bun. Gorgeous.

