Pride Prom brings a dance party and a fashion walk to Westmoreland

The Pride Ball at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art is an opportunity for “people to come and be themselves and be comfortable doing it,” said Hannah Vincent, events manager.

A annual event since 2019, Pride Prom has been scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the facility at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

“It’s so important that an institution like ours invite the community, and especially a community that has been targeted,” she said.

Pittsburgh drag artists Alora Chateaux and Phoenix Fatale will host the event, which will include a dance party with DJs Planet Lush and a prize for the guest with the best dance moves.

Attendees are invited to come dressed for the Fashion Prom-enade with prizes to be awarded for Best Prom and Best Pride Outfit.

“Last year was the first full Prom-enade, and it was so much fun,” Chateaux said. “I think more people will be even more excited this time to show off their looks.

“It’s great to see both how people interpret their appearance and how they sell their appearance to the public.”

A Pride Artist Spotlight in the galleries will feature information about queer artists whose work is included in the museum’s collection, as well as cardboard cutouts of Freddie Mercury, Elizabeth Taylor and Bob the Drag Queen, the winner of season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

The event will also feature a cash bar with special Pride-themed cocktails, Mi Empanada and Steel City Whip food trucks, and information about community resources.

Pride Prom is organized in partnership with PFLAG Greensburg and the Westmoreland LGBTQ Interfaith Network. Free entry.

different energy

“Before, the only places people could go to celebrate Pride were in Pittsburgh,” said Jean Slusser, president of PFLAG Group. “Local communities having their own Pride events make it more enjoyable for members of the LGBTQ community, as well as young people, who might not want to attend events in Pittsburgh or who lack transportation or funds to get there.”

“In smaller communities, there’s a different energy because people are so excited to see their performance presented,” Chateaux said.

The event is an opportunity for people outside the LGBTQ community to learn more, Slusser said.

“There might be people who aren’t particularly LGBTQ+ positive who would at least consider attending an event at the museum because they’ve been to other things there,” she said. “It attracts a wider audience than maybe other places.”

The museum’s involvement gives it a certain seriousness, said Jim Galik, president of the Interfaith Network.

“Because Westmoreland is such an important cultural institution, it affirms and promotes the dignity of the LGBTQ community, and we are all part of the wider community,” he said.

Chateaux is grateful for the positive message the event is meant to convey.

“These events help to reinforce, in all communities, that being different, unique or special in any way should be celebrated and not shunned or diminished,” she said. “Today, the standard in quotes is becoming more and more blurred, and uniqueness can be emphasized.

“If people were more into their own uniqueness and what makes them happy, the world would be a better place.”

Although the event is free, registration is strongly encouraged at 888-718-4253 or thewestmoreland.org. Pride or prom attire is not required.