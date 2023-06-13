Retailers urged to reduce returns and share fashion’s carbon impact





The latest data from True Fit reveals that Gen Z shoppers want to know the carbon impact of their purchases at every stage of the buying process. Credit: Getty Images. True Fit’s survey, which was conducted of over 1,000 UK fashion shoppers by True Fit, shows that as green retail demands become a key factor in driving sales and retaining shoppers of Generation Z, nearly one-third (31%) of this demographic want a garment’s sustainability credentials clearly indicated on the label. While a quarter (25%) said brands should display the CO2 ‘price’ for each item, as well as the actual cost of the garment, to help them make informed decisions. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Gen Z shoppers believe retailers could help them shop more sustainably by not offering fast fashion altogether or switching to slow fashion collections. This, they suggest, could include more sustainably made clothing that is made to last. Reducing fashion return rates is key to reducing carbon emissions True Fit says the sustainability of returns is in question following a British Fashion Council report which warned that 23 million returned garments were sent to landfill or incinerated last year in the UK, generating 750,000 tonnes of CO emissions. Research from True Fit suggests that sustainability-conscious Gen Z shoppers would be motivated to return less if they were aware of the carbon costs associated with each return. Just over a fifth (21%) agreed that knowing the carbon emissions associated with online fashion returns would encourage them to make conscious purchasing choices. The report also highlights that reducing yields is a key way for retailers to get rid of unnecessary carbon emissions. It says a third of Gen Z shoppers (33%) want retailers to make it easier for them to return so that their carbon footprint is reduced, while two-thirds (65%) suggest that improved sizing information or personalized fit recommendations would help. they choose the most suitable item, resulting in fewer returns. Jessica Arredondo Murphy, co-founder and COO of True Fit, explained that concerns about product returns have shifted from profit to a sustainable future. Murphy said: “Two big things we’ve all learned about comebacks over the past five years, they’re not going away, and there’s no single magic formula that will fix them. That being said, it is worth starting with the imperatives for While it was once primarily about protecting profit margins, we are now talking about the very real need to address returns in the interest of a sustainable future. for fashion in the context of its environmental footprint and the growth of e-commerce. She pointed out that looking deeper into who returns and why provides retailers and brands with the ammunition they need to change sizing and fit that remain key drivers of fashion returns and size-sampling behaviors.

