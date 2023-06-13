Ivanka Trump sparkles at Bat Mitzvah in blue dress at daughter’s party – WWD





Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, turned to Catherine, Princess of Wales for fashion inspiration for her daughter’s Bat Mitzvah this weekend in Surfside, Florida. The former first daughter and senior adviser to the president wore an ice blue sequined cape dress by Jenny Packham for her daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah last weekend. The dress was almost identical to a gold version that Catherine, Princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton, wore to the premiere of the James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021. Kate Middleton attends the World Premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ on September 28, 2021 in London. Getty Images Many members of the Trump family were present for the Bat Mitzvah, including Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Arabella’s grandfather, former President Donald Trump, was not seen in the photos. On Tuesday, he was arrested on federal charges in Miami for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Arabella wore a Custom by Zoe custom sparkly ombre dress with a metallic blue top and gold and blue fabric along a tiered hemline. This isn’t the first time Ivanka Trump has turned to a princess for style inspiration. At her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding in November, Ivanka Trump wore a Grecian-style blue dress with a shawl draped around her neck and back that was a close replica of the dress that Grace Kelly, also known as Princess Grace of Monaco, wore in the 1955 Film “To Catch a Thief”. Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on November 12. Photo courtesy On Saturday, Ivanka Trump channeled Middleton again in a blue and white polka dot dress with a white collar and white cuffs by Alessandra Rich, a dress the Princess of Wales wore for a public engagement in May 2019. Ivanka Trump also was pictured in the same Lele Sadoughi headband and Emilia Wickstead dress as the British royal. “To catch a thief” Grace Kelly, 1955. Courtesy of Everett Collection Both Ivanka Trump and the Princess of Wales were present at the Jordanian royal wedding earlier this month. Ivanka Trump wore a sky blue Alex Perry trumpet dress, which featured striking shoulders and twisted fabric at the bodice, while Middleton wore a sequined rose gold maxi dress by Jenny Packham paired with the Lover’s Knot tiara, worn by her husband Prince William’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

