Photography via Launchmetrics.com/spotlight. Graphic by Danielle Campbell

Hint: it doesn’t always look the same, and that’s a good thing.

I’m a black non-binary fat person and my personal style has been complicated. In my late teens and early twenties, when I identified as straight and cisgender, my style was deeply, deeply feminine, think Katy Perry approximately his first album. I had a penchant for 1950s-inspired fit-and-flare outfits, carefully showcasing my body in just the right way (read as a woman).

When I came out as queer and pansexual, then later as non-binary, I was deeply confronted with an existential style crisis! After a life of conformity, I wasn’t sure if my whole personal style needed to change. This Lydia didn’t have to look a certain way, she was exactly what she had to be, no matter what felt right at the time. But when I look at the fluid collections on the market, they seem very limited to me. And I’m certainly not the only person feeling this.

According The business of fashion, around 56% of Gen-Zers globally have purchased clothes that are not categorized as a specific gender, and research by Klarna found that around 70% of consumers say they are interested in purchasing in a fluid fashion in the future. With that in mind, brands have risen to the occasion. Everyone from Adidas to Nordstrom has created a unisex collection, the latest of which is the gender-affirming Lizzos Yitty shapewear. (It was announced in March and launched this summer.) And while it’s all great (and it really is East awesome!), there are a lot of things these brands still get wrong.

Photography via Launchmetrics.com/spotlight

The gender norms we know (women wear skirts, dresses, and heels; men wear suits and flats) became popular around the 19th century in Western countries, with strict rules for who can wear What. Before that time, there was a lot more flexibility in Europe when it came to gendered clothing. Children of all genders wore little flowing dresses and it was fashionable for men to wear heels. As Europeans colonized most of the globe, they encountered many cultures that adopted clothing with different gender norms than Europe. Judging these standards primitive and uncivilized, the Europeans made sure that they disappeared. More than a hundred years later, society seems stuck in these rigid ideas. Worse still, somewhere along the way he created these rules of what fluid fashion should look like.

For example, why does fluid fashion always have to be dull? Where are the bright colors? Where are the fun patterns? The neutral in gender neutral is often taken literally! Fluidity does not exclusively mean the absence of color or patterns! And yet there have been countless launches of gender-neutral tracksuits in a unisex version of khakis, creams and charcoals.

Not all people who are gender fluid want to wear clothes that are the opposite of their birth gender assignment.

There’s also an onslaught of menswear under the fluid banner of jeans, collared shirts, overalls and slacks. To suggest that someone gender fluid only wants to find undersized menswear is a pretty narrow view. This perspective reflects the idea that the default desired gender expression is as close to a cis man as possible. It’s ridiculous to leave out more feminine items; the flowing style must include all clothing.

And let’s get one thing clear: not all people who are fluid want to wear clothes that are the opposite of their gender assignment at birth (eg, a woman wearing men’s clothes). Those who identify on the gender fluid spectrum have a multitude of approaches to how their gender is expressed, a fact that is no different from people who identify as cis. We all navigate our relationship to gender in different ways and in significance, regardless of our gender identity. My love of pink and tulle doesn’t negate my identity as a non-binary person; this is my own custom expression.

My gender journey has involved loosening the reins on what I think I should wear with my body type. I feel most amazing when I allow myself to be imaginative to let the stylist in me explore less prescriptive looks. Some days my outfit is loud and overdone; other days, a t-shirt with jeans is amazing. It’s not one or the other kind of like a non-binary point of view. Clothing is inanimate and genderless unless we attribute one to it. It took a while, but I realized that my personal style doesn’t have to conform to it. And I’m hopeful for a future in which everyone can express themselves exactly how they want, without judgment, in the clothes that suit them.

