Gabrielle Union stuns in a low-cut black dress in New York

Gabrielle Union looked stunning in a low-cut black dress in New York on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old looked radiant in a low-cut, knee-length black dress.

She teamed the look with chunky black heels, a chain link necklace and a single gold bracelet.

The Bad Boys II star kept her raven hair styled in a sleek, straight bob that fell just below her ears.

Although the actress went solo in her little black dress ensemble, she and Dwyane Wade recently made headlines together for their mutual decision to split the finances equally and sign a prenup.

The former Miami Heat point guard actually clarified the 50/50 comment his wife made in May during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

According PeopleDwyane added some context to Gabrielle’s 50/50 comment, explaining that it stemmed from a time when he said their Miami residence was his house that he paid for.

He recounted how his wife turned to him and said, “You’ll never tell me that again when it’s something we share.”

Things changed for the superstar couple when they moved from Miami to Los Angeles.

Gabrielle insisted on paying 50% of their California home, telling her husband, “I got half of it, you’ll never say my home again, you can say that in the arena!”

The couple, who have been married since 2014, also split the finances 50/50 when it comes to their daughter Kaavia.

Ahead of the wedding, the 41-year-old former basketball star revealed he agreed to sign one before he tied the knot with his wife, the superstar actress.

“I’ll sign a prenup too,” Dwyane told Gabrielle. ‘You are a millionaire, you have money. You work hard for yourself.

There is, however, one aspect of the couple’s life where they do not split the finances 50/50.

Dwyane explained that the couple cover their own expenses when it comes to family members.

He said: ‘I have 20-50 responsibilities and my wife has 20-50 responsibilities and when I say that it means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her father, so she has a lot of things she is responsible for. .’

The current Utah Jazz minority owner added, “She’s paying 100% of this and you know what I’m doing?” I pay 100% with my life.’

Gabrielle is also the mother-in-law of her husband’s two other children from a previous marriage, Zaya and Zaire.