Stony Point Fashion Park may soon allow visitors to drink alcohol while shopping after the mall applies for a new license





RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond’s Stony Point Fashion Park is known for its open-air mall atmosphere and beautiful fountains. Now, it could also be known as a mall that allows visitors to sip alcohol while shopping. Instead of finishing their drinks at the table, shoppers could soon take their booze with them into the mall. The outdoor mall requested a commercial life center license that would allow people who buy alcoholic beverages in restaurants to drink them in public places. Participating restaurants are expected to sell beverages in take-out cups with establishment names or logos. Drinks would not be permitted outside the mall property or in the parking lot. Alcoholic beverages may be taken into public areas such as seating areas, outdoor promenade, etc., and will not be sold by the mall itself. Alcohol can only be purchased from Virginia ABC licensed tenants, such as restaurants. The mall expected to roll out the new changes this spring. For the owners of Stony Point Fashion Park, it’s a new concept that they hope will create buzz and new buyers. Are you the $100,000 winner? Unclaimed Virginia Lottery Ticket Expiring Soon

Some people told 8News they would visit the mall more often if the open container program was in place, but Ann Buford, who lives nearby, says booze and shopping don’t mix. “I think there’s a place and a time for everything and drinking should be done at the table with a meal,” Buford said. “I am absolutely against it. I don’t think it’s responsible to walk around and drink in a group or at any time of the day. Stony Point Fashion Park isn’t the only mall jumping on board for a liquor license. In September 2022, Short Pump Town Center applied for an open container permit. The mall expected to make these changes this spring. Stony Point Fashion Park said it hopes to hear from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) later this summer before possibly rolling out the open container program. Part of the owners’ goals is to support entertainment tenants as they focus on events. Second Horizon Capital co-founder Howard Levine said he was pleased with the mall’s progress so far.

