Pretty Red Dress review: The slow-burning drama shines bright





Don't be an asshole, Travis (Natey Jones) thinks to himself as he admires the striking look of a decorative necklace against his throat. Travis has just been released from prison and is trying to settle back into life in south London at the flat he shares with his partner Candice (Alexandra Burke) and their teenage daughter Kenisha (Temilola Olatunbosun). The adjustment process is difficult, as expected. Kenisha doesn't communicate much and constantly has problems at school. Travis, short of job opportunities, finds himself in the predicament of working for his older brother Clive (Rolan Bell) at his restaurant, and observing Clive's somewhat flirtatious dynamic with Candice. Candice herself, meanwhile, landed an audition for a potentially life-changing opportunity, playing Tina Turner in a West End musical, but feels frustrated with the responsibilities of caring for both Travis and Kenisha. Then there's the question of the necklace or, more broadly, Travis' secret interest in the glamorous woman, trying his hand at behind-closed-doors looks using Candice's jewelry, makeup, wigs and clothes. The film takes its title from a cute red dress the couple found in a vintage store. Travis buys it, ostensibly for Candice's audition, though it soon becomes apparent that he himself shone with it. As events progress, the dress also becomes an object of identification for Kenisha, albeit in a more convoluted way that sparks both new conflict and understanding. In their feature debut, writer-director Dionne Edwards uses the impact of clothing as a tool to explore the tense dynamics of this family and the complex web of secrecy, shame, pride, guilt, frustration and desire. that the dress represents. For Travis, his looks represent a kind of gender disorder that he initially doesn't know what to do with, evoking both a view of himself in which he takes on more joy and confidence and also a challenge to his conventional masculinity that seems jeopardize his in the eyes of his family, his community and himself. Jones brings a vigilant sensibility to the role, befitting Traviss' often passive dramatic stance as he tentatively explores who he might in fact be. Alexandra Burke in Pretty Red Dress (2022) For Candice, the dress is an aspirational emblem of potential stardom, a portal to a life of success instead of vexation, where her talents are recognized and rewarded. Burke expresses these aspects forcefully: in addition to delivering several strong musical numbers, the performers have backgrounds on TV The X Factor talent show has some overlap with the grueling audition process that Candice goes through. Olatunbosun, meanwhile, delivers a quietly gripping performance, with Kenisha struggling to keep track of Travis and Candice's volatile relationship as well as finding a pathway to understanding gender and sexuality that's also unconventional in important ways. Edwards' film is something of a slow burn, taking its time to establish character and environment before its narrative crisis kicks in. The screenplay deftly balances the competing desires, vulnerabilities and insensitivities of its three protagonists, and isn't afraid to let Travis look weak or Candice. intolerant. At times, Candice's conflicting and sometimes conflicting feelings around Traviss' gender presentation can seem as confusing to the audience as it does to him, though that's not to say such complexities are unrealistic in situations where desire and repulsion, acceptance and rejection can come into play in confusingly overlapping ways. It's to the film's credit that it doesn't seek to iron out these challenges, delivering harrowing confrontations between its main characters in which blame isn't straightforward to assign. The use of music is key here, with Motown casting a long shadow, supporting not only Candice's creative and professional hopes, but also Travis' journey of self-discovery. Poignantly, an empowering song begins as empowering support for her experiences of presenting as a woman but, in the same scene, turns into bitter irony as she continues to play after her traumatic discovery. The black identity of the family is also framed in nuance, weaving carefully observed notes around the larger family dynamics, the local community, and how Candice in particular proves herself vulnerable to racialized dynamics, whether she be it pitching his Tina Turner to an all-white audition jury or facing quixotic police power in his own home. Travis' gradual moves toward self-acceptance, meanwhile, are presented as a matter of inner subjectivity and self-expression that can be understood in clear terms that highlight bigotry: I just like being a little pretty Sometimes. Pretty red dressarrive at UNITED KINGDOM cinemas June 16.

