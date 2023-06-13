Fashion
At Humble ISD, Mexican graduation stoles sparked dress code controversy
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribunes’ daily newsletter that keeps readers informed about Texas’ most essential news.
Originally posted by The 19. Your trusted source for contextualizing education news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
What should have been a joyous occasion for 20 students at Summer Creek High School in Houston was marred by controversy after an administrator asked them to remove their traditional Mexican stoles before walking across the stage during their graduation the month last.
The students, including 16 young women, belonged to the Spanish National Honor Society Club for high school students enrolled in Spanish and Portuguese classes. They wore the brightly colored stoles also known as serape sashes to reflect their membership in the university organization and to represent their cultural heritage. Their sponsor had received official approval before distributing the stoles. Yet one administrator found them unknown enough to assume they were unauthorized. The removal of stoles once again reflected how dress codes, which emphasize uniformity, overwhelmingly affect girls and people of color, even on a day when students and their families celebrated a milestone. academic major.
Judy Bautista, who recently resigned from her position as a Spanish teacher at Summer Creek to complete her doctorate, took viral pictures and tried to intervene after he said the official ripped off the students’ stoles just before they took the stage to graduate. The stoles were returned to the students after they walked across the stage. Bautista, who also served as a patron of the Spanish National Honor Society Club, told The 19 that a pattern of cultural insensitivity at the school contributed to the administrators’ actions.
In response to the video, national civil rights groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, are calling for action against Trey Kraemer, deputy superintendent of high schools for the Humble Independent School District. Although district officials say Summer Creek students should have been allowed to wear their stoles, they insist racism was not the motive for the administrator’s actions. Kraemer told Bautista in the video that he didn’t realize sashes were approved graduation attire. In a statement, the district said a campus administrator approved the stoles but did not communicate that decision to others. Since the process was not fully approved, confusion resulted on graduation day.
Now, LULAC is working to implement a statewide policy to prevent similar disputes from occurring in the future. Activists also plan to speak at HISD’s school board meeting on Tuesday, according to Sergio Lira, president of the Houston-area chapter of LULAC. He said he planned to ask administrators to establish a local policy to resolve the controversy.
Across the country, school officials have, in recent years, striped ethnic dress at the start ceremonies distinguishing, among other groups, Blacks and Pacific Islanders students to wear kente cloth and leis, respectively. It’s part of a larger discussion about school dress codes, which regularly make headlines and often lead to lawsuits for disproportionately targeting girls, gender-nonconforming youth and students of color.
Shauna Pomerantz, author of Girls, Style and School Identities: Dressing the Role and professor of child and youth studies at Brock University in Ontario, Canada, told the 19th last year that dress codes serve to uphold white, patriarchal, middle-class and heteronormative values. .
Administrators don’t always receive gender training or anti-racism training, she said. So they need to be educated on how this hidden agenda works in their school policies.
She said the outrage on social media has raised awareness of how dress codes reinforce inequality. Social media has been an incredible disseminator of information. He was also an amazing educator, so the kids got pretty political. They are aware of their rights. They are aware of what is happening in the world. They are aware that they can protest. So I think when outsiders get involved, especially adults, lawyers, parent administrators get nervous. They’re like, Oh, my God, this is going to be a PR disaster.
After the Bautistas clip went viral on TikTok, Humble ISD released a statement calling their graduation dress code challenge an honest mistake due to a misunderstanding and denied that a group of students had been targeted. . He said Spanish NHS members had not worn the stoles at previous graduation ceremonies. The statement said Spanish NHS members from districts at four other high schools wore honor lanyards instead of stoles, contributing to the confusion.
Humble ISD apologizes to students who were not allowed to wear stoles and reaches out to students with a graduation portrait of them wearing the stole, the district said.
Lira, the head of LULAC, suggested that the situation could have been avoided. I’m an experienced administrator, said Lira, a former vice-principal and administrator for the Houston Independent School District. I have organized and worked in many graduations. I’ve never stolen someone’s honor because it’s something they’ve earned. Second, anything that might be offensive or distracting, like flashing lights on your cap or something that’s just plain outrageous, we can ask the student to remove, but in my 20 years of working in high school , I never had this opportunity to do it because most of the students are respectful, and they just want to show their happiness and their pride and their cultural heritage.
Lira added that he doubts this incident happened with Latino administrators in charge, as he thinks they would have been more culturally sensitive. Humble ISD, with over 48,000 students, is a diverse school district but some schools are in heavily white areas and others in predominantly black and Latino communities. The district is approximately 38 percent Hispanic, 31 percent white, and 25 percent black, but no Latinos serve on the school board.
It really is a defining moment, said Lira. It’s really symbolic of the culture wars that are going on here in Texas. It’s really a symptom of this big problem at the state level.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently sparked controversy for shipping migrants from Latin American countries out of state, backing school vouchers that undermine public education, and supporting book censorship in schools that address issues of race, sex, gender and LBGTQ+.
Lira said anti-Mexican sentiment in parts of Texas has been going on for generations. He hopes a statewide policy can prevent future controversies over the graduate dress code. He plans to contact elected officials in the area about updating state education guidelines so that ethnic dress or cultural emblems are not prohibited from graduation.
Bautista argues that anti-Mexican sentiment was factored into the incident because other students of color, including black, Puerto Rican and Venezuelan youths, were allowed to wear stoles reflecting their ethnic heritage.
She said she got permission for graduate members of Summer Creek Highs National Honor Society Spanish clubs to wear the stoles weeks before the ceremony. Bautista first presented the stoles to students at a Cinco de Mayo ceremony and had to get school officials to approve the purchase, she said. While the sashes represent the students’ Mexican heritage, they also reflect that these young people have completed 100 hours of community service, she explained.
Bautista said she quit, in part, because she found the districts majority white leadership do not support the Mexican American community.
They did not provide Spanish translation for parents, she said. Open days were not available for parents in Spanish. No service in Spanish was offered to parents. She said a lack of office and other staff makes it difficult for Spanish-speaking parents to voice concerns or truly feel connected to the school community. Bautista also said some students have complained about racism in the past, alleging that a staff member called the students You Mexicans.
Jamie Mount, director of communications for Humble ISD, said Bautista’s description of events is not accurate. Mount said Summer Creek High School held a freshman orientation for Spanish-speaking parents and had front desk staff communicate in Spanish. Interpreters are provided for parent meetings when needed, Mount said, adding that the district is investigating allegations of racism. The school has not received a report on what it claims was said, according to Mount.
The Bautistas graduation footage led to an outpouring of community support. Professional football club Houston Dynamo FC offered students free tickets to a game. And a local resident, Paula Carrasco, who taught science at Humble ISD more than a decade ago, offered to host a celebration for honor students. She was outraged when she saw Bautistas’ recording.
Students graduate with the Mexican stole that represents their heritage, our heritage, she said. It represents the time, talents, love and support it took to complete high school. It’s not easy being a pandemic student and graduating with your accomplishments in your organizations or clubs. So imagine, they’re about to take the stage and it’s literally taken away from you. It really broke my heart for them.
Bautista and Lira are grateful for the support, but they also want the school district to take responsibility. Bautista said the problem is not just about students adhering to a dress code for the sake of uniformity. Her students’ stoles and scarves are deeply personal.
You can’t tear someone’s identity apart, she said. People who don’t understand haven’t had to go through the struggles like the Latinos we do, the struggles to help our parents or work nights. It’s like you’re taking my Mexican away from me, and I only have to be American to graduate. That’s pretty much what they say to these students: you can’t be Mexican. Just be American. And that’s just not fair.
Go behind the headlines with newly announced speakers at Texas Grandstands Festival 2023, in downtown Austin from September 21-23. Join them for their thoughts on the future of Texas and the nation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/06/13/humble-texas-graduation-stoles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chicken N Pickle in Glendale sets official opening date
- At Humble ISD, Mexican graduation stoles sparked dress code controversy
- Asian stocks mixed as investors await Fed policy decision and price data
- RIT Pilots Digital Therapy Platform for Accessible Mental Health Care
- International news from the ground: China
- Imran Khan confessed he lacked evidence for his claims
- West Hollywoods Ardor Offers Discounted Dinner For Industry Professionals
- Ashes Test Series | Only Stokes could get me back to Test cricket, says Moeen Ali
- House Panel Approves FY24 NDAA Technology, Cyber Clause – MeriTalk
- Hyundai leads the industry as the best SUV brand in 2023 by US News & World Report
- BREAKING NEWS: The tremors of the Delhi-NCR earthquake were felt, and they lasted about 20 seconds
- Palestinian president arrives in China for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks